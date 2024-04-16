Humanity First USA Mourns the Passing of Dr. Ahsanullah Zafar, Founding Chairman of the Board
As the first Chairman of the Board from 2004-2016, Dr. Zafar played a leading role in shaping Humanity First USA's mission and guiding principles.CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humanity First USA is deeply saddened to share the passing of Dr. Ahsanullah Zafar, the esteemed founding Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dr. Zafar's visionary leadership and unwavering dedication have left an indelible mark on our organization and the lives we've touched since our inception in 2004.
As the first Chairman of the Board from 2004-2016, Dr. Zafar played a leading role in shaping Humanity First USA's mission and guiding principles. His profound commitment to humanitarian causes inspired all those who had the privilege of working alongside him.
Munum Naeem, the current Chairman of the Board of Directors, who served under Dr. Zafar’s leadership as Executive Director and Chair of the Executive Steering Committee, expressed the profound sorrow felt by the organization: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Zafar. His guidance and wisdom have been invaluable to us, and his legacy will continue to inspire us as we carry forward his vision of compassion and service."
Dr. Mahmood Qureshi, Vice President of Disaster Relief for Humanity First USA, shared his personal reflections on Dr. Zafar's impact: "He was not only a dedicated leader but also a mentor and friend to many of our team. Dr. Zafar's advocacy and devotion were instrumental in establishing Humanity First USA, and his loss is deeply felt by our entire community."
Dr. Ahsanullah Zafar, a radiologist by profession in New Jersey, elevated all efforts to serve humanity, and was particularly passionate about food security. He supported Humanity First USA's food distribution work in Philadelphia for many years, recognizing the critical importance of ensuring access to nutritious food for all members of our community.
Our founding Chairman’s legacy is one of compassion, integrity, and service. Dr. Zafar's contributions to Humanity First USA and humanity as a whole will continue to inspire us to address the most pressing needs of our communities and our world.
In this time of mourning, our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Zafar's family, friends, and colleagues. We will honor his memory by continuing the vital work he championed, dedicated to serving those in need and spreading hope and kindness wherever it is needed most.
