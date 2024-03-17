Humanity First USA Launches “Fast2Feed” Campaign To Beat Hunger in America

Humanity First USA (HFUSA) is launching its annual Fast2Feed campaign during the month of Ramadan this year from March 12th, 2024 through April 10th, 2024.

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humanity First USA (HFUSA) is launching its annual Fast2Feed campaign during the month of Ramadan this year from March 12th, 2024 through April 10th, 2024.Hunger among Americans is real. According to the US Department of Agriculture, 13% or 44.2 million people in the United States, including 13 million children, are battling hunger and feeling food insecure as of 2022.By fasting for over 12 hours a day in this month, all Muslims get a small taste of hunger and the pain endured by people with little or no food to eat. But unlike many who enjoy their favorite foods after breaking their fast in the evening, millions do not have the luxury of even one full meal a day.The Fast2Feed campaign invites you to “Donate a Lunch”: make a donation worth the value of one meal to feed a hungry stomach. Supporters from any faith can experience a day of fasting or skip a meal and donate the cost of that meal to feed children, adults, and elders who are suffering because of hunger in America.Funds from donating your lunch will support HFUSA’s food and meal distribution sites across the U.S. With a vision to make America hunger-free, the Humanity First USA Food Security program seeks to reduce hunger and food waste, provide food to our communities, and raise awareness.“Help us beat hunger by donating your lunch to the Fast2Feed campaign. If you can feed 100 people or if you can help to feed just 1 person, your action can make all the difference to someone experiencing hunger.” Tahir Soofi, Director of HFUSA Food Security.Our goal is to raise $100,000 and donations can be made at https://humanityfirstusa.org/fast2feed/ About Humanity First, USA.Humanity First is an international, non-profit humanitarian organization established to safeguard human life and dignity on areligious, apolitical, and non-sectarian grounds.HFUSA global impact includes Disaster Relief; Knowledge for Life; Water for Life; Gift of Sight; Food Security; Global Health. To learn more about how we help people who are hungry in seven states, visit Humanity First USA.Humanity First USA was established in 2004 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is part of the Humanity First International network of nonprofit organizations in over 60 countries. Humanity First USA leverages volunteers, partnerships, and youth leadership to deliver aid value in the field over and above the funds raised.To Help Out: Humanity First USA relies on your tax-deductible financial gifts to serve the most vulnerable. Your sustaining monthly gifts or one-time contributions will have an immediate impact. You can donate here or contact us to learn more.Learn More at our new Website: https://humanityfirstusa.org/