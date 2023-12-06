Humanity First USA to Partner with Anera for Immediate Relief in Palestine
Medical clinics in the Gaza Strip are expected to provide nearly 13,000 people with immediate and critical care.CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humanity First USA, a humanitarian non-profit organization established to promote and safeguard human life and dignity in the United States and abroad, will partner with nonprofit organization Anera to provide immediate medical care in war-torn Palestine. Humanity First USA has provided disaster relief in all corners of the world since its founding. Anera is non-political, non-religious, and is one of the largest American nonprofits working solely in the Middle East for more than 55 years.
Humanity First USA is supporting Anera to operate rotating free health clinics in 10 UN shelters in Khan Younis, Palestine. This is an area of the Gaza Strip hosting many internally displaced people. The 46 clinic days will treat nearly 13,000 adults and children for critical and chronic conditions, including pregnant and lactating women.
Anera is coordinating with the UN health cluster and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency to integrate health clinics into ongoing response efforts. The clinics hire local, vetted professionals who provide urgent, culturally sensitive, and trauma-informed medical care.
“Humanity First USA has been at the frontlines of disaster relief since 2004, providing medical care and life-saving supplies. The humanitarian need in the Gaza Strip is monumentous, and we are responding urgently to raise funds and deliver aid. Anera is a critical partner in this effort. Their expertise and effectiveness in this region will ensure that thousands of people living in shelters receive health and medical care.” ~Munum Naeem, Chairman and Executive Director, Humanity First USA
"Anera is responding as much as we possibly can to the tremendous need for help in Gaza, providing food, water, healthcare, and sanitation services on a daily basis. We are very grateful for this new partnership with Humanity First USA, as their support allows us to operate critically needed healthcare clinics in the hard-hit area of Khan Younis.” -- Anera President and CEO Sean Carroll
Inquiries can be directed to Ismat Mahmood at ismat.mahmood@us.humanityfirst.org.
About Humanity First, USA
Humanity First is an international, non-profit humanitarian organization established to promote and safeguard human life and dignity on areligious, apolitical, and non-sectarian grounds. Humanity First USA was established in 2004 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, independent affiliate of the Humanity First International network of nonprofit organizations with operations in over 60 countries. HFUSA global programs are Disaster Relief; Knowledge for Life; Water for Life; Gift of Sight; Food Security; Global Health.
To learn more, visit Humanity First, USA.
To Help Out: Humanity First USA relies on your tax-deductible financial gifts to serve the most vulnerable. Your sustaining monthly gifts or one-time contributions will have an immediate impact. You can donate here: https://fundraise.humanityfirst.org/give/59013/#!/donation/checkout
or contact us to learn more.
Ismat Mahmood, Marketing Director
Humanity First USA
+1 877-994-3872
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok