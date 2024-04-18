Submit Release
CLE Bounce Houses Introduces New Inventory for Bounce House Rentals in Parma, OH

CLE Bounce Houses boosts their existing services in Parma, OH with new, exciting bounce house units and additional party equipment.

Our new inventory not only expands our selection but enhances the fun and excitement we can bring to any event in Parma.”
— Matthew Helsel, CEO of CLE Bounce Houses

PARMA, OH, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLE Bounce Houses, a trusted name in party and event rentals, is pleased to announce the addition of new inventory to their already extensive selection of bounce house rentals available in Parma, Ohio. This update brings the latest designs and innovative features to their offerings, enhancing fun and safety for all types of events.

Established as a leader in providing high-quality party solutions, CLE Bounce Houses continuously strives to update and expand their product line to meet evolving customer needs. The new inventory includes a variety of modern bounce houses that feature the latest safety technology, alongside trendy designs ranging from cartoon themes to adventure-inspired setups.

“Bringing new inventory to Parma allows us to offer fresh and exciting options to our loyal customers,” said Matthew Helsel, CEO of CLE Bounce Houses. “Our commitment remains strong in delivering fun, secure, and memorable experiences for every occasion.”

The addition of new bounce houses and other party rental equipment is a response to the increasing demand for innovative and diverse event entertainment solutions in Parma. These latest offerings are designed to cater to a broad range of events, from intimate birthday parties to large-scale community gatherings.

CLE Bounce Houses ensures that all new equipment is rigorously tested and adheres to the highest safety standards. Customers can view the new inventory and book their rentals directly through the company’s updated website, which also features detailed descriptions and images of the available units.

For more information about the new bounce house rentals and other party services offered by CLE Bounce Houses in Parma, please visit the official website https://clebouncehouses.com/

Matthew Helsel
CLE Bounce Houses
+1 216-545-0333
