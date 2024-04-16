IADA Broadens Global Connections
Covering US, UK, Ireland, Dubai, Isle of Man and Africa
All of these international relationships are key to IADA growing as a global player in the business aircraft resale space.”LONDON, UK, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has expanded its worldwide presence by adding another international business aircraft dealer, two products and services members and forming a reciprocal relationship with the African Business Aviation Association (AfBAA).
The newest IADA-Accredited aircraft dealer is Oriens Aviation, active in the UK and Ireland. Newly IADA-Verified Products and Services members are Jetquity, with headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and Martyen Fiddler Aviation, located on the Isle of Man in the Irish Sea. The AfBAA promotes business aviation on the African continent.
“All of these international relationships are key to IADA growing as a global player in the business aircraft resale space,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “The global IADA collaborative, formed by our dealers and the professionals from many disciplines who support the resale of biz aircraft along with reciprocal associations, has become a powerful force for the industry,” he added.
Oriens Aviation, IADA-Accredited Dealer
Oriens Aviation was founded by Edwin Brenninkmeyer, CEO, an experienced aircraft owner and pilot with a passion for flying, quality, value and exceptional customer service. From the headquarters at London Biggin Hill Airport, Oriens Aviation is the authorized distributor for Pilatus Aircraft and Tecnam Aircraft in the British Isles.
The company specializes in the distribution of the Pilatus PC-12 NGX turboprop and the PC-24 Super Versatile Jet built in Switzerland, as well as a wide range of Italian-made Tecnam Aircraft. Oriens Aviation is also an authorized Cirrus Partner, offering maintenance work on the SR series fleet in the British Isles.
Oriens also offers cost-effective aircraft charter options. Customers will be impressed by the efficiency, flexibility and the spacious and comfortable cabin of the PC-12 aircraft, carrying up to 8 passengers. Based at London Biggin Hill Airport (EGKB), the Company also provides a full range of aircraft maintenance services to private aircraft owners and operators, as well as warranty work, aircraft management, pilot training and comprehensive aircraft ownership support.
Jetquity, IADA-Verified Products and Services Member
Jetquity , a Global business with headquarters in Manhattan, New York and Dubai, UAE, is a group of companies that specialize in innovation and investing in business aviation. Asad Rahman is CEO.
Jetquity’s core product, Protect, is Residual Value Guarantee, available for new and preowned business jets. The program is designed to protect the aircraft buyer’s capital and mitigate the loss against depreciation. The residual value guarantee is supported by Jetquity Capital.
Jetquity Capital is a private investment office with investments in real estate, venture capital and private aviation. With a collective debt fund of $1.5 billion, Jetquity Capital specializes in raising debt and equity for businesses in the private aviation space. For more info go to: https://www.jetquity.com.
Martyn Fiddler Aviation, IADA-Verified Products and Services Member
As chartered tax advisors, Martyn Fiddler Aviation works on business aviation tax matters across Europe and the UK. Based on the Isle of Man, the privately owned company provides advice on aircraft ownership, export and import.
Martyn Fiddler Aviation has over 40 years’ experience in helping clients manage their business aircraft. Its professionals have in-house capabilities to identify issues and provide solutions for business aircraft owners and operators. For more info go to https://www.martynfiddler.com.
African Business Aviation Association
The AfBAA promotes the understanding and benefits that business aviation provides for the African continent’s economic development and prosperity through its unwavering commitment to the organization’s guiding principles, thus offering assistance and support to enterprises, entrepreneurs, business leaders, governments and their respective civil aviation authorities. Alcinda Pereira is AfBAA Board Chair.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA's dealers consist of the top 17 percent of the world's experts who handle 50 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-Accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined. Ninety-nine percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 62 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 58 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 42 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 34 percent work in the Middle East and 33 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-Verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.
