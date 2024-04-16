Government signs Artemis Accords on space exploration

SWEDEN, April 16 - Today, Minister for Education Mats Persson signed the Artemis Accords, a set of principles for exploration and conduct in space. This also enables Sweden to take part in the international US-led Artemis campaign.

“Sweden has an advanced space sector, and the societal benefits of space research and activities have grown in importance. By joining the Artemis Accords, Sweden strengthens its strategic space partnership with the US on space covering areas such as Swedish space research and the space industry, which in turn also strengthens Sweden’s total defence capability,” says Mr Persson.

The Artemis Accords are a political declaration drafted by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The purpose is to promote human exploration of our nearest terrestrial bodies, initially by establishing a permanent base on the moon through the Artemis campaign. The Artemis Accords serve as a framework for international cooperation on space exploration and are based on the Outer Space Treaty and other relevant UN conventions. The Accords were originally signed by the US and seven other countries. Sweden is one of 38 countries to have now signed the Artemis Accords.

The Artemis Accords set out several principles for space exploration. This includes the matter of preserving cultural heritage in outer space. This may involve historically significant spacecraft and landing sites on various terrestrial bodies – particularly the moon. Like cultural heritage on Earth, these sites and objects are important for future generations’ understanding of humankind’s development and the world around us.

The signing ceremony took place at Rosenbad in the presence of US Ambassador Erik D. Ramanathan.

“Sweden’s commitment to the Artemis Accords strengthens already robust collaboration between Sweden and the United States on technology and space. It expands a major international partnership focused on conducting space exploration safely, transparently, and responsibly. We look forward to working together on this vital initiative,” says Mr Ramanathan.