UK’s Lucy Starr Takes The #1 Spot On Music’s Leading Platform For Indie Artists
EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, the industry’s leading international, multi format indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘Pull The Rug’ by Lucy Starr is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com.
Singer-songwriter and guitarist, Lucy Starr, was born in East Riding of Yorkshire and now resides in Liverpool, the city of music! In February of this year, Lucy released ‘Pull The Rug,’ an empowering indie rock/alternative anthem about increasing your self-love and coming back even stronger after the unexpected ending of a romantic relationship. It explores a range of emotions after a breakup, including nostalgia, sadness, anger, sassiness, and finally, acceptance. Lucy wrote all lyrics and performed all vocal and guitar parts. It was recorded at Motor Museum Studio in Liverpool and produced by Ben Harper, with drums by Sam Pierpoint.
“I am beyond grateful to aBreak Music for their endless support, and to all the amazing people around the world who took the time to vote for ‘Pull The Rug,” said Lucy Starr. “Achieving the #1 spot has been a surreal experience and I still don’t think it has quite hit me, if I am being honest! It has always been my dream to be a successful singer-songwriter and the aBreak Music platform has given me hope that my dream could actually become a reality.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“When our music team first heard ‘Pull The Rug,’ we immediately wanted to know more about Lucy Starr,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “It became very obvious, very quickly, that Lucy was a seriously talented force with a driving work ethic - performing at acclaimed music venues across the UK. We’re thrilled to be showcasing this exciting artist to the world. Lucy Starr has earned being #1 and we can’t wait to hear what else is coming in 2024.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a US based global, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music, The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at http://abreakmusic.com/
