SCRAM Systems to Offer the Benefits of Ownership to All Employees
We are committed to fostering a culture of ownership. By encouraging our team to work together toward a shared goal of continued excellence and growth, we will be unstoppable.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April 16, 2024, DENVER, Colo – SCRAM Systems®, in partnership with The Riverside Company, recently announced the launch of an employee equity ownership program, naming all employees immediate owners of the organization.
— Chris Linthwaite, SCRAM Systems CEO
The program is powered by Ownership Works, a nonprofit organization that works with companies and investors to provide all employees with the opportunity to build wealth at work.
The program is designed to facilitate a culture of shared ownership, aligning the interests of employees with the long-term goals and objectives of the company.
“It’s an exciting day at SCRAM Systems. In partnership with our majority investor Riverside and Ownership Works, we are committed to fostering a culture of ownership. By encouraging our team to work together toward a shared goal of continued excellence and growth, we will be unstoppable. This program will allow us to serve our internal and external customers better, and will reward employees for their impact and engagement,” Chris Linthwaite, SCRAM Systems CEO said.
“Riverside is thrilled to support SCRAM Systems’ adoption of Ownership Works as part of our ongoing commitment to SCRAM’s employees,” Marc Jourlait, Chairman of the Board of SCRAM Systems said. “By providing ownership and participation in the value creation of the business, SCRAM Systems aims to further engage and motivate employees, driving performance, and collaboration across the organization.”
View this video for more information about SCRAM Systems’ Ownership Works program.
About SCRAM Systems
SCRAM Systems® is a leading international public safety company offering alcohol, location monitoring, and software solutions designed to improve community safety and modify behaviors. SCRAM manufactures and provides a full spectrum of client monitoring technologies that include LifeSafer ignition interlock devices, continuous transdermal alcohol monitoring, remote breath/portable alcohol monitoring, GPS, standalone RF/house arrest technology, web-based reporting and communications tools, software solutions, and ISO-certified monitoring services and support. SCRAM Systems has over 700 employees across the United States and has a growing international footprint. With over 50 years of technology leadership, SCRAM Systems is a trusted partner of courts and state regulators. Their mission is to improve lives and make communities safer through advanced technology and world-class service. Visit SCRAM Systems at www.scramsystems.com or www.lifesafer.com.
About The Riverside Company
The Riverside Company is a global investment firm focused on being one of the leading private capital and credit options for investors, business owners and employees at the smaller end of the middle market by seeking to fuel transformative growth and create lasting value. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 1,000 investments. The firm's international private equity and flexible capital portfolios include more than 140 companies.
About Ownership Works
Ownership Works is a nonprofit organization committed to increasing prosperity through shared ownership at work. It collaborates with business leaders and investors to provide employees with the opportunity to become owners and participate in the success they help create.
