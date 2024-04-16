Monica Robles selected as Top Business Consultant and Business Leader of the Year by IAOTP
Monica Robles honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monica Robles, Founder & President at Heart Centered Leadership Coaching & Consulting Group, was recently selected as Top Business Consultant and Business Leader of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Robles is highly skilled at relationship-building with clients and across organizations and teams; especially at planting a seed of self-discovery and fulfillment in other's people life and helping them achieve their potential. As a dynamic, highly motivated, results oriented Sales and Leadership Training Executive, she has been able to help generate profits and market share growth for the companies who have employed her in the past.
Monica is the Founder and President of Heart Centered Leadership Coaching and Consulting Group, as well as the Asociacion de Emprendedor@s a non-profit organization. She created an staple program for the monolingual Hispanic Community Emprendedor@s Program, (Programa Emprendedor@s) she partnered with various non-profits and Government agencies as well as Mexican Consulates in Santa Ana & San Bernardino, CA., and the Cities of Anaheim, Beverly Hills, Coachella Valley, Santa Ana, San Bernardino, Corona, Bellflower, Pico Rivera, among others, helping them improved their local economies transforming peoples lives’ through educating, motivating and empowering the Spanish speaking Community to start up their own microbusinesses, she is also the Lead Coach & Instructor for her Program, Monica’s knows the importance of being consistent and manage herself with high ethics and professional standards.
Ms. Robles’ areas of expertise include but are not limited to strategic thinking and planning, product marketing, branding, social media, personal and leadership development, executive education, new business development, team building, and public relations.
Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Robles holds an Executive MBA from IE Business School (Instituto de Empresa) in Madrid, Spain one of the top 5 international MBA programs in the world and rated in second position worldwide in the ranking of Executive MBA’s programs drawn up for the first time by The Economist. her education, experience, and fluency in English and Spanish have been instrumental in Monica’s success with international markets. She also holds certifications in Management Development from the University of Southern California and Negotiations Skills from the University of Washington.
Ms. Robles is a John Maxwell certified coach, public speaker, and teacher, she consistently uses those tools to enhance her productivity, and create a more fulfilling and harmonious life. She continues to focus on transforming lives by constantly adding value to other people.
Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Robles has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Business Consultant and Business Leader of the Year.
In addition to her successful career, Ms. Robles is extremely active in giving back to her community and other organizations including March of Dimes where she has volunteered for the past 10 years organizing their annual fundraiser as well as serving as a greeting coordinator with Heart of West Michigan United Way. In addition, she has served the Hispanic community greatly as the Executive Board of Directors Member of the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Co-Chair Ambassador Committee of the Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Hispanic Initiatives Committee for SCORE Mentors. She has also served as a Member of the Board of Directors for Women’s Resource Center as well as a Lead Volunteer and Instructor of the Leadership Awareness Program through WHW, an Ambassador at the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce, and a Co-chair at Uplift San Bernardino who works with the disadvantaged and underserved, she is also the Co-chair of Business & Leadership Outreach Committee for THRIVE Inland SoCal and actively participates with the FDIC to bring awareness about the importance to support efforts to bring banking services to the Hispanic communities.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Robles for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Ms. Robles attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
