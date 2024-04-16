XPONENTIAL 2024 Launches Next Week in San Diego

Pertinent keynotes, defense programming, international participation, and a start-up pavilion will move the autonomous and robotics industry forward.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s almost time for XPONENTIAL, the technology event for autonomy and robotics. 7,500 professionals from around the globe will gather at the San Diego Convention Center, April 22-25, to explore the latest technologies, build knowledge, and connect with colleagues and influential leaders.

Heather Lee, Chief Operating Officer at AUVSI, is looking forward to welcoming all members of the autonomous community to XPONENTIAL. “This is where the world of autonomy converges to make valuable business deals and drive progress,” she said. “For innovators pioneering the next generation of robotics, warfighters leveraging cutting-edge technology, and end users benefiting from autonomous solutions, XPONENTIAL 2024 will foster collaboration and market growth across all operational domains and use cases.”

5 HIGHLIGHTS AT THE 2024 SHOW:

(1) Inspiring Keynotes

Industry leaders will take the stage for three sets of keynotes (one set each day, April 23-25) to share their vision for the future of uncrewed systems and robotics. Speakers come from the Department of Defense, the Federal Aviation Administration, media, academia, and industry. They include:

-Doug Beck, Director, Defense Innovation Unit

-Dr. Henrik Christensen, Director, Contextual Robotics Institute at University of California San Diego

-Marc Nichols, Chief Counsel, Federal Aviation Administration

-Harry Yeff, AI Artist and AI for Good Activist

(2) AUVSI Defense

This year’s event will feature robust defense programming to foster commercial industry and government collaboration and strengthen the U.S. global competitive advantage.

-The Pacific Pivot Demonstrations will take advantage of the San Diego location by bringing mature, proven technologies outdoors to showcase how they can provide critical warfighting capabilities across air, maritime surface, and maritime subsurface domains.

-AUVSI Defense programming will give attendees direct access to government, military, and industry partners who support the implementation of uncrewed technologies and systems, robotics, and AI.

-Education sessions and keynotes will feature high-level speakers from the military and other government agencies.

(3) Global Collaboration

XPONENTIAL attracts technologists, policymakers, and end users from 60 countries and more than 20 markets. Next week, the event will welcome official U.S. Commercial Service delegations from 10 countries via the International Trade Administration’s Trade Event Partnership Program (TEPP). The international pavilions in the XPO Hall will highlight global innovations from Quebec, Spain, China and Asia Pacific, and Taiwan.

(4) The Latest Innovations

The XPO Hall, with its 550+ exhibitors, gives attendees the chance to see the latest uncrewed technologies up close. They’ll explore industry trends in 30+ categories from a breadth of markets — agriculture, cinematography, health care, mining, public safety, real estate, transportation, and beyond.

-The XPO+ Launcher Start-Up Pavilion will feature emerging companies offering new solutions.

-Funding opportunities, partnerships, and start-ups’ main pressure points are the focus of the Innovation Theater. This venue will also host the XPO+ Launcher Award Pitch, where start-ups will deliver 3-minute pitches to industry stakeholders for the chance to win a free booth at XPONENTIAL Europe 2025.

-Cyber City offers an immersive look at digital defense (and free on-site pen testing).

(5) Essential Education

The education program will cover essential topics, including infrastructure and operations, technical research and development, data and analytics, cybersecurity, and policy and regulations, in a variety of formats — breakout sessions, workshops and three dedicated theaters in the XPO Hall. The 150+ sessions led by more than 300 industry experts will keep attendees up to date on the latest regulations, research, and integration strategies in uncrewed systems and autonomy.

“We’re primed to offer a dynamic environment where global business leaders can come together to forge partnerships. This is the place where groundbreaking ideas emerge to redefine the impact of autonomy and robotics in our daily lives. XPONENTIAL 2024 promises to be a catalyst for innovation, propelling us toward a future where technological advancements revolutionize the way we live and work,” said Tom Mitchell, President, Messe Düsseldorf North America.

Visit xponential.org for more information. Media registration is still available.

