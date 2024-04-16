Upstate renovator adds air-purifying paint to his latest projects
In 2024, we’re taking nothing for granted, including the products we use every day to clean and renovate our personal spaces.
Jackson says that adding eco-friendly paint to his new properties is a no-brainer. “It's the icing on the cake, and adds another layer of sustainability to our renovations.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve learned so much from the recent pandemic, but the true takeaway is just how fragile life is. It doesn’t take much to derail our health, a virus—seemingly out of nowhere—disrupted lives globally, and the repercussions will be felt for decades.
— Art Jackson
In 2024, we’re taking nothing for granted, including the products we use every day to clean and renovate our personal spaces. Upstate real estate entrepreneur, Art Jackson, of Best Option Homes, reinforced the company’s commitment to sustainable, healthy environments by adding air-purifying paint to his residential and commercial renovations.
Jackson, whose company buys houses, in well-established neighborhoods and transforms those properties into dream homes, for clients, with new fittings, fixtures, flooring, windows, paint, and landscaping, has been in the real estate business for over 30 years—and says he has always been ‘green’.
“The renovation business is all about sustainability”, states Jackson. “We try to preserve original architectural details and reuse whatever we can”, Jackson explains. “We rejuvenate old wood floors, and even try to save expensive kitchen cabinets with new paint and updated designer hardware”.
Jackson says that adding eco-friendly paint to his new properties is a no-brainer. “This new paint, with air-purifying technology, is like the icing on the cake, and adds another layer of sustainability to our renovations”, concludes Jackson.
According to the Sherwin-Williams website, the new Super Paint® with air-purifying technology, contributes to better indoor air quality by reducing VOC levels from potential sources like carpet, cabinets, and fabrics and also helps break down unwanted odors keeping rooms fresher, and longer.
###
ABOUT NAH:
Nationwide Affordable Homes offers owner-financing, and can usually get prospective buyers into the home of their dreams, quickly, depending on their specific situation. We accept the role of a traditional lender, without the rules and regulations that banks and mortgage lenders require. When the bank says NO, Nationwide Affordable Homes can help. Visit Nation Wide Affordable Homes for the free e-book “How to Purchase a Home with Owner-Financing”.
Art Jackson
Nationwide Affordable Homes
+1 814-475-2660
info@nationwideaffordablehomes.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram