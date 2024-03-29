Upstate businessman launches Qroople—the world’s first Real Estate coupon
Upstate real estate entrepreneur, Art Jackson, quickly realized the sales opportunity, by adding Qroople, as an additional offering, for potential homeowners.
“Qroople was an easy decision”, says Jackson. “We’re in the business of assisting struggling families and adding the Qroople coupon is another layer of help we can offer clients”.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upstate businessman launches Qroople—the world’s first RE coupon
— Art Jackson
With inflation steadily on the rise and home prices at an all-time high, savvy buyers desperately scour the internet for the latest advice, and deals, to finance their dream home. But, imagine being able to add a coupon, to the financing mix, of your home purchase. Thanks to Qroople you can!
Qroople, an online platform that touts their service as the world's most valuable real estate coupon, lists offers of up to 20% off from real estate agents, and mortgage lenders, as they grapple to gain access to your business, and dollars, in today’s high-interest, inflationary marketplace.
Upstate real estate businessman, Art Jackson, immediately realized the sales opportunity and added a Qroople coupon, as an additional offering, for potential homeowners. “Qroople was an easy decision”, says Jackson. “We’re in the business of assisting struggling families and adding the Qroople coupon is another layer of help we can offer clients”.
Plus, Jackson likes the fact that the Qroople platform gives him access to a global audience. “We owner-finance, regardless of past credit or citizenship status”, states Jackson, “This is a great venue for us”.
Here’s how it works; private sellers of real estate, including brokers, estate agents, mortgage lenders, property developers, and builders, post cash-back coupons for potential home buyers on the Qroople platform, which is now available in 197 countries.
Potential homeowners simply search the website for coupons, in their desired location, for additional savings on their home purchase, just like any other coupon. Visit Qroople.com for more details.
ABOUT NAH:
Nationwide Affordable Homes offers owner-financing, and can usually get prospective buyers into the home of their dreams, quickly, depending on their specific situation. We accept the role of a traditional lender, without the rules and regulations that banks and mortgage lenders require. When the bank says NO, Nationwide Affordable Homes can help. Visit Nation Wide Affordable Homes for the free e-book “How to Purchase a Home with Owner-Financing”. ###
Art Jackson
Nationwide Affordable Homes
+1 814-475-2660
admin@nationwideaffordablehomes.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram