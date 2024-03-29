Upstate businessman launches AskMariel® to serve Hispanic community
AskMariel, our Hispanic administrative assistant, will serve the Latino community with regard to homeownership.
AskMariel es una asistente administrativa hispana contratada específicamente para servir a la comunidad hispana.
Potential homeowners, who speak Spanish, can now call and email AskMariel® directly, for answers to home ownership questions.
I don’t speak the language, but quickly realized that we need real assets, in place, if we’re to serve that community well.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs, Hispanics comprise 5.6% of South Carolina’s population, and those numbers are rising exponentially. Mexicans comprise the largest group and smart marketers are stepping up, and making fast inroads, into this lucrative market.
— Art Jackson
To that end, upstate businessman and real estate entrepreneur, Art Jackson, plans to tap into the Hispanic market by launching AskMariel®, an administrative assistant, to serve the Hispanic community. Potential homeowners, who speak Spanish, can now call and email AskMariel® directly, for answers to home ownership questions.
“Over the past few years we’ve seen a major uptick in calls from people speaking Spanish,” says Jackson. “I don’t speak the language, but quickly realized that we need real assets, in place, if we’re to serve that community well.”
Mariel Rinck, who was educated at St. Andrew’s-Sewanee and recently graduated from the University of Guadalajara, with a degree in International Business, grew up in the real estate business, both here in the United States, and Mexico and maintains dual citizenship. “I was lucky to grow up in both countries,” explains Rinck. “With family properties in Mexico and the US, I’ve learned real estate ownership, and the regulations, in several languages.”
With her degree in International Business and experience in real estate, Rinck feels she is poised to represent the Hispanic market for Nationwide Affordable Homes and assist potential homeowners through the home buying process, with communication, paperwork, and financial issues—even help choose color palettes, fittings and fixtures for their new home. “I’m excited about this opportunity and can’t wait to get started,” states Rinck.
“Our business model is buying property in well-established neighborhoods”, states Jackson. “Our team of craftsmen then transform those houses into custom homes for our buyers”. Along the way, Jackson explains, homeowners have the opportunity to choose color palettes, fittings and fixtures, even flooring, in some cases, for their renovated home; much like the incentives builders offer homeowners on new construction.
ABOUT NAH:
Nationwide Affordable Homes offers owner-financing, regardless of credit, and can usually get prospective buyers into the home of their dreams, immediately, depending on their specific situation. We accept the role of a traditional lender, without the rules and regulations that banks and mortgage lenders require. When the bank says NO, Nationwide Affordable Homes can help. Visit Nation Wide Affordable Homes for the free e-book “How to Purchase a Home with Owner-Financing”.
Art Jackson
Nationwide Affordable Homes
+1 814-475-2660
admin@nationwideaffordablehomes.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram