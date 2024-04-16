Bob Marley Hope Road to Light Up Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Late 2024
Guests will sing sweet songs of melodies pure and true as they celebrate Bob Marley’s music and legacy with two distinct experiencesLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FiveCurrents and Primary Wave Music will open the door for guests to forget their troubles and dance as Bob Marley Hope Road, a revolutionary entertainment experience, opens later this year at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
“Our family is incredibly proud of this project that honors the life of our father,“ said Cedella and Ziggy Marley. “His legacy lives on through his music and life’s work of empowering and uniting the people. We invite all to be a part of this journey through Bob Marley Hope Road.”
Bob Marley Hope Road invites audiences to enter a world where the heartbeat of one man unites all in celebration. Guests will step into an authentic Jamaican experience as Bob Marley’s life and music unfolds around them in a lyrical tapestry of color and sound. Trench Town comes alive, giant trees blossom and waterfalls rush at their feet as performers dance, sing and interact with the audience, vividly expressing the triumphs, struggles and poetry of the Jamaican people that fueled Bob Marley’s music.
Bob Marley Hope Road will be open for guests to celebrate his life and legacy seven days a week, during the daytime and evenings, with two distinct experiences:
Bob Marley Hope Road by Day
Hope Road by Day will be an illuminating, shared, multi-sensory experience. As audiences wander at their own pace, they will witness Bob’s electric stage presence like never before, interact with vibrant digital and analog installations, and explore mesmerizing musical and visual experiences that bring Bob’s messages of truth, freedom and “one love” to life.
Bob Marley Hope Road by Night
Hope Road by Night is an exciting, intimate show that will envelop guests with live spectacle. As they jam through Bob Marley’s music and influence, an engaging cast, representing the kaleidoscope that is humanity, will captivate audiences with powerful performances. Hope Road by Night will feature striking visuals, sets, and special effects that put showgoers centerstage as they sing, dance, and celebrate Bob Marley’s music and its impact on the world.
Executive producers for the project are Cedella Marley, Ziggy Marley, Scott Givens and Larry Mestel.
“Get ready for a punky reggae party when Bob Marley Hope Road brings people of all ages together,” said Givens, Chief Creative Officer and CEO of FiveCurrents. “Bob’s iconic voice and anthemic lyrics will take audiences on a journey where spectacular visuals and stunning human performances sweep them into the middle of the performance…literally.”
As the pioneer of Reggae music, Bob Marley inspired the masses to get together, free their minds and feel alright. His ability to blend infectious reggae beats with profound and timeless messages of love, peace and unity, has left an indelible mark on the world.
“The Primary Wave team conceived this idea shortly after we partnered with the Marley family in 2018, and we cannot be more thrilled to now see this project and one-of-a-kind experience finally come to life,” said Mestel, founder and CEO of Primary Wave Music. “Bob Marley’s music has inspired and continues to inspire countless generations all over the globe.”
“Bob Marley Hope Road will immerse our guests into the life, music and philosophy of one of the most popular artists in history in a way that’s never before been done,“ said Chuck Bowling, President and COO of Mandalay Bay. “These are exciting times at Mandalay Bay as we introduce a new wave of world-class amenities and attractions for our guests from around the world.”
Bob Marley Hope Road is a FiveCurrents creation and co-produced by FiveCurrents and Primary Wave Music. Further details and ticket information will be announced in fall of 2024. For updates, please visit hoperoad.com and follow Bob Marley Hope Road on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Link to press kit: https://tinyurl.com/mpcypepx
###
ABOUT FIVECURRENTS
Founded in 2005, FiveCurrents has produced more than $1.7 billion worth of productions worldwide. The award-winning team has decades of experience delivering spectacular, strategic creative on the most impressive stages of the world. FiveCurrents has created and produced live resident shows, immersive experiences, global summits, theme park parades and shows, national day celebrations, iconic festivities, innovative sports fan festivals and numerous other global spectaculars. With 63 global ceremonies, including roles on 15 Olympic Games, their work has been broadcast to more than 25 billion people and celebrated for creative excellence with 14 Emmy Awards (and 29 nominations), 94 Telly Awards, and many other industry accolades.
ABOUT PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC
The Home of Legends
Primary Wave Music is the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world. The company is home to some of the most iconic songwriters, artists, and record labels across the history of recorded music including Bob Marley, Prince, Stevie Nicks, James Brown, The Doors, Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Smokey Robinson, Whitney Houston, Ray Charles, Burt Bacharach, Bing Crosby, Luther Vandross, Olivia Newton-John, Isaac Hayes, Andre 3000, Steven Van Zandt, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, America, War, Teddy Pendergrass, Count Basie, Traveling Wilburys (Bob Dylan), Donny Hathaway, Joey Ramone, Scott Weiland (Stone Temple Pilots), Bob Burns (Lynyrd Skynyrd), George Brown (Kool & The Gang), Sly & The Family Stone, Boston, Alice Cooper, Paul Anka, Boy George and Culture Club, Allee Willis, Paul Rodgers, Free, The Cranberries, Steve Cropper, Sarah McLachlan, Alice In Chains, Air Supply, Julian Casablancas (The Strokes), Huey Lewis and the News, PF Sloan, Glenn Gould, Gin Blossoms, Disturbed, George Merrill & Shannon Rubicam, Styx, Jeff Porcaro (TOTO), Chris Isaak, Sun Records, Times Music (subsidiary of the Times of India Group), Nas Nuvens Catalog, and many more. The songs represented by Primary Wave include over 800 Top 10 singles, and over 400 #1 hits. Since its inception in 2006, Primary Wave Music has embraced an entrepreneurial spirit, offering, and executing proactive one-of-a-kind ideas, unique services, and marketing campaigns for our artists. Primary Wave has earned a stellar reputation for being forward thinking and re-introducing classic artists and their music into the modern marketplace as well as nurturing young talent to become legends themselves. This success is based upon our team of seasoned and creative executives collaboratively working together closely with our artists as partners. As a company, we strive for excellence in the pursuit of iconic artists and catalogs that not only reflect great artistry, but impact and influence culture.
ABOUT MANDALAY BAY
Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is set on 120 lush acres featuring Mandalay Bay Beach, a tropical pool paradise with real sand. The Michelob ULTRA Arena, award-winning restaurants, exhilarating entertainment, unique shopping, Shark Reef Aquarium and the 2-million-square-foot convention center combine to make Mandalay Bay a captivating Las Vegas resort destination. The resort offers three distinct hotel experiences: Mandalay Bay with 3,211 luxurious rooms and suites reflecting a modern tropical ambiance; Four Seasons Hotel, a AAA Five Diamond hotel offering 424 rooms and suites; and the luxury all-suite Delano Las Vegas. Mandalay Bay is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit mandalaybay.com, call toll free at (877) 632-7800, or find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
