16 April 2024

158

Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan took place

On April 16, 2024, political consultations were held in Tashkent between the Foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The delegations were headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan B.Saidov.

The ministers noted the dynamics of the development of Turkmen-Uzbek relations, emphasizing the key role of high-level visits in promoting bilateral relations.

During the consultations, the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, issues of expanding political relations and filling them with practical content, including the implementation of previously reached agreements, were discussed.

The important role of parliamentary diplomacy in the progressive development of Turkmen-Uzbek relations was emphasized. In this context, common opinions were expressed regarding the further intensification of the traditional inter-parliamentary dialogue.

Stating the positive experience of interaction between the two countries within the framework of international and regional organizations, in particular the UN and its structural divisions, the parties stressed the commitment of both parties to the search for effective multilateral mechanisms to maintain stability, economic growth and security in the region and in the world.

Particular emphasis was placed on intensifying cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, where there is a solid potential for joint work. In this regard, the importance of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic, Scientific-Technical and Cultural Cooperation was noted.

Also during the meeting, issues of deepening cooperation in the transport and logistics, energy, chemical, industrial sectors and in the field of information security were discussed.

In addition, the parties considered issues of interaction in the field of cultural and humanitarian cooperation. In this context, the parties emphasized the importance of holding joint events on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great poet and thinker of the East Magtymguly Fragi in Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.