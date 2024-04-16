MPD Arrests Man for a Northwest Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's NIBIN Investigations Unit, which includes agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, announce an arrest has been made in a Northwest DC shooting.

On Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at approximately 4:01 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Q Street and Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, inside of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, April 15, 2024, pursuant to a US District Court arrest warrant, 56-year-old Rodney Baggott, of Northeast, DC, was charged with Assault with Intent Kill.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for their continued partnership and assistance with this investigation.

CCN: 24015220

