Shooting Victim Dies, MPD Working to Upgrade Charges

A man has died from injuries he sustained in a January shooting in Northwest.

On Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at approximately 4:01 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Q Street and Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, April 29, 2024, the victim died from his injuries at a local hospital. He has been identified as 28-year-old Rasheek Abdullah, of Northeast.

Based on the investigation by the NIBIN Investigations Unit, which includes Metropolitan Police officers and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a 56-year-old man was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent Kill on April 15, 2024. Homicide Branch detectives are working with the United States Attorney’s Office to have the charges updated.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for their continued partnership and assistance with this investigation.

CCN: 24015220