Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,346 in the last 365 days.

Shooting Victim Dies, MPD Working to Upgrade Charges

A man has died from injuries he sustained in a January shooting in Northwest.

On Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at approximately 4:01 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Q Street and Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, April 29, 2024, the victim died from his injuries at a local hospital. He has been identified as 28-year-old Rasheek Abdullah, of Northeast.

Based on the investigation by the NIBIN Investigations Unit, which includes Metropolitan Police officers and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a 56-year-old man was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent Kill on April 15, 2024. Homicide Branch detectives are working with the United States Attorney’s Office to have the charges updated.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for their continued partnership and assistance with this investigation.

CCN: 24015220

You just read:

Shooting Victim Dies, MPD Working to Upgrade Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more