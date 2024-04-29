Submit Release
MPD Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect and Vehicle

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking the community’s help to locate an armed robbery suspect and their vehicle.

On Friday, April 26, 2024, at approximately 1:48 a.m., the suspect approached the victim, who was getting property out of the rear passenger side of his vehicle in the 900 block of Half Street, Southeast. The suspect exited a vehicle with a handgun in his hand and took property from the victim. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle is a black, 4-door, Honda CRV. It was last seen displaying a Virginia tag of TKG5029. It was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24062141

