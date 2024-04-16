Michael Slatin Joins Husch Blackwell Strategies Public Affairs
HBS does what others cannot through our all-of-the-above capability. ”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Husch Blackwell Strategies (HBS) announced today that Michael Slatin has joined its Public Affairs group as a Principal. Michael is an experienced and trusted communicator with thirty years of building and protecting personal and corporate brands around the world. He most recently served as a Senior Vice President and Senior Partner at FleishmanHillard in St. Louis.
HBS CEO Andy Blunt said, “HBS does what others cannot through our all-of-the-above capability. Our comprehensive service offering and holistic strategies nationwide move public policy and influence public opinion to make lasting change for our clients. HBS Public Affairs is essential to making that happen and we enhance those capabilities by adding professionals like Mike to our team.”
Mike has led successful public affairs campaigns with teams in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the United States for iconic brands like The Walt Disney Company, Caterpillar, Emerson, UPS, Eastman Kodak, and AT&T. Companies have come to rely on his keen insights and communications counsel whether they are navigating a crisis or expanding their interests. Mike designs and leads comprehensive public affairs strategies including crisis and rapid response plans; managing a client’s reputation and building thought leadership with key audiences; and heightening the media and online presence for C-suite executives.
HBS launched its new public affairs consultancy in January to provide clients a truly comprehensive approach to their needs. HBS Public Affairs builds business value by readjusting the public conversation in a client’s favor through dynamic communications strategies. The team, based in St. Louis, is led by two long-time industry executives Marianna Deal and Kirsty McDonald.
The two leaders added, “Executives from companies and organizations of every shape and size turn to Mike for his guidance when they are in trouble and when they’re not. His success in building global reputations is invaluable experience as we assemble a winning team, and we are thrilled to have him on board.”
