KELLY BAZZANI SELECTED AS TOP INSTRUCTOR & MENTAL HEALTH ADVOCATE OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP
Kelly Bazzani will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals Annual Awards Gala this December in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelly Bazzani, CEO of Maximum Resilience Inc, Author, Certified Master Life Coach & Facilitator, World-Renowned Speaker, and Influential Podcaster, was recently selected as Top Instructor and Mental Health Advocate of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.
With years of experience in the industry, Kelly has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Kelly Bazzani is the CEO of Maximum Resilience, Inc. She is an Addiction and Recovery Expert with a strong focus on emotional resilience and empowerment. Additionally, Kelly is preparing to launch an Adolescent Coaching Program called "Bon Viv''. Ms. Bazzani is also an Elite Mentor at The Mentors Studio and a Continuing and Professional Education Instructor at the University of California, Davis.
Kelly, with her personal triumph over addiction and subsequent achievements, offers individualized assistance and valuable perspectives to her clients. She draws upon her own struggles with substance abuse to provide guidance and support.
Her journey serves as a beacon of light for numerous individuals struggling with addiction. Her ability to turn destructive patterns into tales of triumph is truly remarkable. Kelly's extensive professional experience, from her work in mental health to her background as a Critical Care Nurse, allows her to approach mental health comprehensively.
She combines her extensive knowledge with genuine compassion and practical skills, resulting in a well-rounded approach to her work.
Kelly's areas of expertise include but are not limited to Addiction Counseling, Leadership Development, Emotional Resilience, Motivational Speaking, Master Empowerment Coaching, Mindfulness Training, Behavior Modification, Conscious Awareness, Mental Well-Being, Discovering your Authenticity through Values and Embodying Who you Are, Forming Connection, and Changing Lives.
Before embarking on her current career path, Kelly obtained her RN, BSN from Arizona State University in 2002 and worked as a Critical Care Nurse at the esteemed Mayo Clinic. She acquired her Master of Arts in Psychology with a Dual Emphasis in Marriage & Family Therapy and Professional Clinical Counseling from Brandman University. Kelly, driven by her passion to make a difference in the lives of her clients and eliminate the negative perception surrounding mental health and addiction, took the initiative to become a Certified Master Life Coach & Facilitator.
Throughout her illustrious career, Kelly Bazzani has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Nashville's magnificent Opryland Hotel this December for her selection as Top Instructor and Mental Health Advocate of the Year 2024. Kelly was awarded Best Life Coaching in 2021, 2022, and 2023 by Style Magazines Reader's Choice Awards and Top 10 Resilience Coaches of 2023 by Coach Foundation.
Kelly has not only excelled in her coaching career, but she has also achieved recognition as a published author. In her co-authored book "The Change - Insights into Self-Empowerment," she beautifully shares her story of resilience and personal growth. Kelly is excited to be currently working on her autobiography. She is also a Senior Level Executive Contributor for Brainz Magazine and was featured on the cover of their magazine in January, 2024.
Furthermore, Kelly hosts her own show and podcast, 'Maximum Resilience on the Transformation Network, ' with Dr. Pat Baccili, a renowned leader in the field of human potential.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Kelly Bazzani for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Kelly is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Kelly attributes her success to her recovery, perseverance, work ethic, and the RESILIENCE. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time in nature. In the future, Kelly Bazzani, the “Resilience Queen” is excited to launch her new adolescent program and to travel far and wide to serve underdeveloped and underserved communities and continue sharing her personal stories of success to inspire others that, WE DO RECOVER!!
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
