Dr. Phillips Center Renews Certified Autism Center™ Certification

One of two performing arts centers in the southeast region to meet education standards & maintain credentials.

Ingrained in our culture is ensuring we continue to create a space where all guests feel welcomed to immerse themselves in the arts.” — Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of Dr. Phillips Center

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts renewed their commitment to the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, as well as continuing to enhance the onsite experience for guests. The CAC is a certification awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations who complete training requirements and offer accommodations for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.

“Ingrained in our culture is ensuring we continue to create a space where all guests feel welcomed to immerse themselves in the arts,” says Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of Dr. Phillips Center. “In delivering the vision of Arts For Every Life®, we remain committed to furthering education and awareness for everyone who comes through our doors.”

Following the IBCCES requirements, at least 80% of the Dr. Phillips Center public-facing staff, including guest services, box office, special events and production are trained to deeply understand and accommodate autistic or sensory-sensitive guests and their families. This recertification allows the arts center to maintain its designation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), which was initially earned in 2019.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations such as hotels, theme parks, museums and other attractions so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews and more.

“We are excited that the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts continues to expand their focus on accessibility,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Ensuring that autistic guests and their families can have wonderful experiences continues to be a priority for this venue, and they are an asset in pushing the industry forward to be more inclusive and welcoming for ALL.”

The arts center continues to implement opportunities for those with autism and other cognitive disorders to access and enjoy the arts. Some of the resources available to guests include sensory-friendly tools to prepare for a visit, American Sign Language interpreters, assisted listening devices and captioning for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

In addition to numerous sensory-friendly programming opportunities, including the Pilobolus @ Play residency, inclusive acting classes and the Second City Residency, the arts center has plans to outfit sensory-friendly performance spaces.

For more information visit drphillipscenter.org.



###



About Dr. Phillips Center

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in downtown Orlando supported by the City of Orlando, Orange County, the City of Winter Park, the State of Florida and generous donors and sponsors. The 698,312-square-foot venue includes performance spaces like the Walt Disney Theater, the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, the Steinmetz Hall and Judson's Live; and event spaces like the DeVos Family Room, the Rooftop Terrace and the Seneff Arts Plaza. In addition, the arts center's AdventHealth School of Arts offers performing arts education year-round. For more information, visit drphillipscenter.org. Follow on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.