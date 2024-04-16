AgileOne Opens Location in the Philippines
Manila is the Newest Global Business Service Center Location for AgileOneTORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgileOne, the global workforce solutions and business services company, has opened a global business services center in Manila in the Philippines. The Manila office joins a network of global shared services teams around the world in Mexico City, Kraków, and Bangalore that allow AgileOne to offer global support and around the clock service to clients.
Brian Clark, President, AgileOne, said, “It really is exciting to see and feel the pieces coming together, and all the potential we have to better meet the needs of both our customers across the Asia Pacific region and around the world. It was a joy to meet our local team in Manila, and this location will be a critical anchor for us across the APAC region and globally.”
The AgileOne location in Manila will focus on sourcing and recruitment, implementation services, corporate functions, ETT (Enterprise Transformation Team), and MSP client service administration while also contributing to the global 24/7 model AgileOne is building to offer clients around the world improved efficiencies.
