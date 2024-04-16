ICRC Opinion Paper - How is the term "Armed Conflict" defined in international humanitarian law?

The 2024 Opinion Paper explains the ICRC's approach in legally classifying contemporary armed conflicts. It makes the ICRC's methodology for classification accessible and transparent for all who are interested in the subject.

Since 2008, the ICRC has observed several transformations with regard to how armed actors participate in armed conflicts. These transformations, as well as how the law adapts to them, are outlined in the 2024 Opinion Paper (see also the new Commentaries to Geneva Conventions and reports on "IHL and the challenges of contemporary armed conflicts").

The Opinion Paper shares the methodology involved in determining several legal issues related to classification, including, for example, when an IAC or a NIAC exists and when it can be considered to have come to an end; the classification of an IAC by proxy; how to identify parties in conflicts that involve multinational forces; the classification of NIACs involving coalitions; the support-based approach; the incorporation of an armed group into a state Party; and the geographical scope of IHL during NIACs.