Modern Warfare; Timeless Emblems: The Digital Emblem Project

For over 160 years, the red cross, red crescent, and red crystal emblems have conveyed a clear message: in times of armed conflict, those who wear them, or facilities and objects marked with them, must be respected and protected against harm. The digital emblem aims to extend the identification of this protective function to cyberspace, marking digital assets, including the digital infrastructure of hospitals and humanitarian organizations, to indicate their protected status under IHL.

Why Is It Needed?

The digitization of society has led to the integration of information and communication technologies into both medical and humanitarian infrastructure. Consequently, cyber operations targeting or otherwise affecting such infrastructure during armed conflicts can have devastating effects on civilians. A digital emblem would serve as a clear signal to cyber operators that certain digital assets are protected, much like the physical emblem does today.

What does a Digital Emblem look like, technically speaking?

Since 2020, the ICRC has collaborated with leading research institutions to explore the technological feasibility of a digital emblem. After carefully considering different technical proposals (all of which are outlined in the 2022 Report, below), the ICRC focused its work on the Authentic Digital Emblem (ADEM), a technical solution that best meets the operational and legal requirements for the project. The ICRC identified ADEM through nearly four years of consultations with states, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and experts.

Are there important legal and policy considerations?

For the digital emblem to be effective, it must be recognized and respected under international law. The ICRC is engaging with states, other components of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and experts from various fields to understand how best to integrate a future digital emblem into IHL.