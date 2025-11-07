Submit Release
Second international conference on Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas: ICRC recommendations

Against a backdrop of increasing civilian harm caused by the use of heavy explosive weapons in cities, the second international conference offers a timely opportunity to take stock of progress, address challenges and share practical experiences. This document outlines the recommendations of the ICRC to all States attending the Costa Rica conference to maintain the momentum and meet the urgent need to enhance the protection of civilians and civilian objects. 

