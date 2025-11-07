Second international conference on Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas: ICRC recommendations

Against a backdrop of increasing civilian harm caused by the use of heavy explosive weapons in cities, the second international conference offers a timely opportunity to take stock of progress, address challenges and share practical experiences. This document outlines the recommendations of the ICRC to all States attending the Costa Rica conference to maintain the momentum and meet the urgent need to enhance the protection of civilians and civilian objects.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.