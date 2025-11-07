Nigeria: A new mass fatality response plan promises dignity for the dead and hope for the living

The simulation replicated the aftermath of a fuel tanker explosion, tested the readiness and response by authorities while under pressure. More than 250 participants, including law enforcement, health workers, forensic specialists, emergency responders, and humanitarian partners, collaborated to demonstrate how coordinated action can preserve the dignity of the dead, prevent new cases of missing persons, and reduce the devastating impact on families and communities.

Formally launched in May 2025 with the ICRC’s technical support, the NMFRP sets out clear procedures for the search, recovery, identification, documentation, storage, and burial of the dead, as well as providing effective communication channels with families affected. By operationalizing the plan, the pilot aimed to strengthen preparedness and coordination among multiple actors.

“Strengthening these mechanisms is critical to preventing disappearances and ensuring the dignity of victims and their families” said Rashid Hasan, ICRC Head of Sub-delegation in Damaturu.