Active Seniors Festival – Driving into Older Americans Month with Good Friends, Good Health, Good Fun on April 27
Free event brought to you by AARP Georgia, Trulieve and DAV
We're driving forward into a future where age is not a barrier to living your best life.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driving into Older Americans Month in May, AARP Georgia, Trulieve, and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) are proud to announce the first annual Active Seniors Festival on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Atlanta Motor Speedway (1500 Tara Place, Hampton, Ga.). This dynamic gathering marks a pivotal moment of community, wellness, and recognition, ahead of a month dedicated to enriching the lives of older Americans.
— AARP Georgia Community Relations Director Hillary Johnson
Attendees will have the unique opportunity to participate in a NASCAR racing experience to embrace the thrill of the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The free event will feature a variety of health and wellness lessons, interactive games, and access to fresh, healthy food options. Festival organizers also aim to set a Guinness World Record for the largest chair-based exercise lesson led by fitness instructor DaShaun Johnson, who specializes in exercise fitness for seniors.
"AARP Georgia is excited to host this inaugural event that celebrates the contributions and vitality of older Americans," AARP Georgia Community Relations Director Hillary Johnson said. "We're driving forward into a future where age is not a barrier to living your best life."
The festival kicks off Older Americans Month in May while emphasizing the importance of community, health, and well-being for seniors. It's an invitation to embrace the joys of aging, the pursuit of wellness, and the celebration of life's achievements.
“Trulieve is committed to enhancing the well-being of the communities we serve, and the Active Seniors Festival aligns with our mission to promote health and wellness, especially among our state’s senior population,” Trulieve Georgia President Lisa Pinkney said. “This event is an opportunity for us to educate seniors and their family members about how medical cannabis can improve their quality of life, all while supporting our partners at DAV.”
“We are proud to partner in this event raising awareness to the health and happiness of veterans,” said Barry Jesinoski, DAV national adjutant and CEO. “We're honored to stand with AARP Georgia and Trulieve in celebrating the enduring strength and spirit of our older Americans and those who served.”
Registration for the event is required here. Admission and parking are free for registered attendees.
