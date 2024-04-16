VALENTINA BERTAZZONI MUSE OF ITALIAN DESIGN IN USA
MILANO, ITALIA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valentina Bertazzoni, marketing and communication director of Bertazzoni Spa, based in Guastalla (Re), renowned for its super-technological and designer kitchens appliances present in homes all over the world, and for Usa market, is the spokesperson for innovations in terms of style on the occasion of the Salone del Mobile in Milan, running until April 21st.
Valentina creates a new model for Usa market, of inspiration for Italian style and design, within the kitchen environment. In home.
With over 140 years of history that drives constant innovation, the Guastalla company will present a new concept of kitchen appliances aesthetics, introducing three new metallic finishes. "It is an evolution in research that is not only formal but also material, chromatic and surface texture", reveals Valentina Bertazzoni.
“Among the trends we have observed is consumers' increasing immersion in digital worlds, which has led to the popularity of hyper-bright shades. Metals, in glossy and satin and materic finishes, together with material materials capable of reflecting light in a controlled way, add a third dimension of brightness even to flat objects' states the expert.
The refined and professional mastery of the craftsmen who make Bertazzoni products has always guaranteed the application of durable and elegant coverings, as in the case of the successful series inspired by the colors of the Emilia-Romagna landscapes and the products, including technological ones, from that region, which have proven a lucky choice in the Automotive series, with the original inspirations of the Motor Valley. The transfer of natural colors to kitchens appliances required a further level of applied science, which characterized and disciplines the impeccable and versatile techniques used by the Made in Italy sports car manufacturers with which we have collaborated. Bertazzoni's artisanal experience is also evident in the paints and textured enamels chosen for the new built-in ovens, hoods and hobs. "Classic metals such as stainless steel, copper and zinc embellish the technology of the ovens, making each of them unique, reflecting the skill and competence of those who made them" concludes Bertazzoni.
