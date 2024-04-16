U.S. Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) Celebrates Appointment of Judge Ernesto Gonzalez to U.S. District Court of Texas
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) Celebrates the swearing-in of Ernesto ‘Ernest’ Gonzalez as a Judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. With nearly three decades of legal experience, including the complex prosecution of cartels, Judge Gonzalez understands the realities of upholding the law in western Texas. Support for Gonzalez was present across party lines in a rare illustration of bipartisanship. Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC released the following statement on behalf of the organization:
“In a state that is majority Hispanic, Judge Enrnesto Gonzalez is yet another representation of the contributions of our community to Texas and our nation. Beginning his career locally in Bexar County, Judge Gonzalez has served Texans all across the state and even in the U.S. Department of Justice. As the role of the Hispanic community continues to grow and evolve throughout our nation, the Judge illustrates our commitment to public service and this country that we love so much.
Although a Biden-nominated judge, Gonzalez received emphatic support from both of Texas’ Republican Senators, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn. In particular, the support from Ted Cruz emphasizes his willingness and proclivity to work and support those that reside across the aisle for the betterment of the American people. I applaud both Senators for putting party politics aside and confirming the best American for the job.
This support from both parties truly illustrates Judge Gonzalez’s fair and nonpartisan practices meant to protect any and all Americans. The value of having him in this seat cannot be overstated, particularly as our nation moves through a time of historic division and distrust in our institutions. I know that Judge Gonzalez will help bring us together and restore the trust in our legal system.”
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
