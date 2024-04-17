TouchPoint One Wins Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards in 2024 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service
Acuity’s AI-Augmented Workflows and Gamification Drive Next-Gen Contact Center Performance
The NSPC Acuity implementation is emblematic of what's possible in a people-first, performance-enabled, future-of-work and within close reach of every customer contact organization.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TouchPoint One, a leader in contact center performance management solutions, has been presented with a Gold Stevie® Award in the Solutions Technology Partner of the Year category and a Silver Stevie® Award in the Best Use of Technology in Customer Service category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
— TouchPoint One CEO, Greg Salvato
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, April 12.
TouchPoint One's Acuity is a premier, cloud-based contact center performance management platform that integrates AI-driven analytics, real-time dashboards, coaching, gamification and more to drive operational efficiency and employee engagement.
TouchPoint One's Gold winning entry highlighted Acuity's groundbreaking capabilities and transformative impact when implemented at client National Spine & Pain Centers (NSPC). The results were truly remarkable:
Key KPI Improvements from Acuity at NSPC:
• 35% surge in NSPC's internal operations performance score
• 22% increase in performance at NSPC's BPO partner
• 30% overall uplift across all KPIs within 10 months
• 9.28% improvement in Calls per Hour efficiency
• 64% reduction in unauthorized AUX time
• 58% decrease in transferred calls, boosting First Call Resolution
• 98% drop in extended After Call Work time, amplifying productivity
• 3% gain in Quality metrics amid the productivity increases
• 9.18% rise in average inbound calls per day, showing greater agent capacity
As Nathaniel Altland, Sr Director of Customer Service Centers at NSPC, attested: "The first month we saw an 18% improvement in overall performance and that has continued to rise...To-date, I've calculated ROI of 10x on our investment. Acuity essentially costs the equivalent of 1 FTE, but we've realized a 10% increase in productivity across the board."
The judges praised Acuity's robust data integration abilities, innovative features like AI-driven coaching, and the remarkable performance gains achieved through NSPC's vision for transforming their contact center operations.
The Silver Stevie Award in Best Use of Technology recognized TouchPoint One's skilled collaboration with NSPC to optimize their use of Acuity's full suite of capabilities for enhanced operational efficiency, improved patient experience, and higher employee engagement across both in-house and outsourced operations.
"We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the Stevie Awards," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "Contact centers are at an inflection point - managing complex performance across remote/hybrid teams while needing to augment human capacity with AI to elevate employee and customer success. The NSPC Acuity implementation is emblematic of what's possible in a people-first, performance-enabled, future-of-work and within close reach of every customer contact organization. We share this achievement with our partners at NSPC whose vision and drive for excellence made this impact possible."
More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 44 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.
For more details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and to view the list of Finalists in all categories, please visit www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.
To discover more about TouchPoint One and the Acuity solution, and download the complete NSPC case study, please visit TouchPoint One's website. Follow us on X @TouchPoint_One and LinkedIn for the latest updates and insights.
About TouchPoint One
TouchPoint One pioneers innovative workforce performance solutions that fuse human-centric design with artificial intelligence. Our flagship Acuity platform redefines employee engagement through personalized motivation, strategic gamification, and immersive dashboards that cultivate competition and alignment with organizational goals. By seamlessly blending cutting-edge technologies, insightful analytics, and enterprise data integrations, TouchPoint One empowers companies to unlock their teams' full potential, foster meaningful leadership connections, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences. Explore the future of workforce optimization at https://www.touchpointone.com
About The Stevie® Awards
