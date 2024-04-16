New Dating App “Fox Hunters Club” Connects Millennial Women with Older Men
The dating app for non-transactional, May-December relationships will launch in the NYC area on April 24.
This is the dating app that I could not find on the market, and I’m proud to fill this gap.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fox Hunters Club, the first dating app targeting millennial women seeking committed relationships with older men, announced today that it has exited stealth mode and will officially launch on April 24 in the New York City area. Developed with the discerning dater in mind, Fox Hunters Club is a game-changer in the industry, offering an elevated alternative to sugar baby apps.
— Brownie Marie, Fox Hunters Club
After creating a profile and entering age and distance preferences, Fox Hunters Club members swipe to “like” or pass on other members. After matching, members can securely chat with each other in-app, whether on iOS or Android. Premium members have access to additional features such as unlimited likes and hiding their age and location.
Fox Hunters Club is unique in that it targets millennial women who are seeking a loving, non-transactional relationship with men who are Generation X or baby boomers. This isn’t an app matching co-eds and millionaires, or for those looking to hook up, “hang out,” or text endlessly. Fox Hunters Club members are looking for substance.
“I’m excited to finally introduce Fox Hunters Club to the world,” said celebrity journalist and Fox Hunters Club founder Brownie Marie. “This is the dating app that I could not find on the market, and I’m proud to fill this gap. I can’t wait for Fox Hunters Club members to find the person and the relationship of their dreams.”
Fox Hunters Club is available now for download on the App Store and Google Play, and launches in the New York City area on April 24. The app will expand to additional markets in the coming months, with plans to eventually be nationwide.
For more information about Fox Hunters Club, visit foxhuntersclub.com and follow @foxhuntersclub on Instagram, X, and Facebook.
About Fox Hunters Club:
Fox Hunters Club is the first dating app for millennial women seeking committed, non-transactional relationships with older men. Debuting in New York City in April 2024, Fox Hunters Club is available for iOS and Android.
