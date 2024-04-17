Business Reporter: To future-proof themselves, businesses need a water strategy
How a water retailer can help a company prepare for the depletion of water resources and compliance with new regulationsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Tony March, Director of Public Sector and Industrial Customers at Wave, talks about how a business can develop and implement a successful water strategy, to support their bottom line and play their part in reducing the pressure on national water resources. As the UK strives to meet Net Zero, we can expect to see a rise in new sustainable technology such as carbon capture and hydrogen production, which can support the UK in lowering its carbon footprint but is very water intensive. With a water strategy in place, businesses have the opportunity to better understand their water practices, identify any inefficiencies and support both a reduction in pressure on the UK’s water resources and the UK’s Net Zero goals.
In April 2017, the water market for businesses, charities and public sector organisations was deregulated, which resulted in the market splitting into wholesalers and retailers. While wholesalers are responsible for supplying clean water and managing wastewater, retailers are to provide customer services like billing, meter reading and support with water efficiency. Retailers can not only help save money for their customers by highlighting leaks and wastage but also help them manage their trade effluent and encourage sustainable consumption, raising awareness of non-household reduction targets – a 9 per cent reduction on 2019-20 levels by 2038.
As an additional service, Wave can visit the customer’s premises and observe behaviour on site and reasons for water loss – such as leakages and inefficient processes – produce a water balance and suggest ways of saving on water bills. Using technology such as smart metres, the Wave team can enable remote readings and the collection of vast reams of actionable digital data. Their in-house experts can also provide support for businesses required to manage their trade effluent discharge and ensure compliance.
To find out more about how your business can improve its water management and to hear a case study demonstrating how much water can be saved with the help of a retail water company, watch the video.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
About Wave
Wave is an award-winning national water retailer to help businesses drive down water use and lower their utility bills. Formed from Anglian Water Business and NWG Business, Wave’s background means that the company has got the specialist expertise to help clients get the most out of the open water market in England. Wave can help a business of any size drive down water consumption, reduce environmental impact and save money on water bills. In 2022-23, Wave saved over 1.3 million m3 of water.
