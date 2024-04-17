Business Reporter: Overcoming challenges to effectively deploy AI-driven information management programs
Expert research on the criteria that make a knowledge management platform successfulLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Dan Stradtman, CMO at Bloomfire, an AI-powered knowledge engagement platform, talks about how knowledge management (KM) platforms revolutionise information retrieval and cross-generational knowledge transfer in the workplace of the future, as well as what criteria these platforms should be assessed against.
Thanks to Generative AI integrations, enterprise knowledge management no longer relies on static data repositories but on intelligent platforms that can retrieve information dynamically in real or near real-time. This results from these platforms automating certain tasks, such as data tagging and improving search metrics by applying machine learning and semantic search technology. Knowledge platforms can also play a central role in knowledge transfer, ensuring that the experience and knowledge of older generations about to retire is preserved and handed down to young talent entering the workforce.
There are several criteria by which a knowledge management platform can be assessed, ranging from ease of use and AI capabilities to its reporting and analytics and customer support features to RoI. As for the platform’s implementation, it’s also key that it can be seamlessly integrated into enterprise systems and deployed without disrupting existing workflows. As KM platforms are AI-powered automated systems, the platforms’ level of transparency, accountability, and fairness are also criteria that businesses should prioritise.
In his latest research, The Ultimate Guide to Knowledge Management and Top Software Platforms of 2024, Anthony Rhem, PhD, an expert in knowledge management and AI, provides a blueprint for success and illustrates the transformative power of combining AI with robust KM platforms.
Bloomfire emerges as a frontrunner among the top 10 platforms thanks to its customer-centric approach and marrying the integration of GenAI features with change management expertise to ensure a high uptake of the tools.
Read the article to learn more about the twelve criteria that the 10 knowledge management platforms have been evaluated on.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Bloomfire
Bloomfire is a pioneering, AI-driven knowledge management software platform at the intersection of people, process, knowledge, and technology. Bloomfire partners with Fortune 1000 companies across all industries and sectors to improve knowledge retention, employee onboarding, and drive operational efficiencies. The platform makes all enterprise content searchable – so teams can access and leverage information on demand. It can be integrated with external sources to bring all relevant information into a single portal, as well as with enterprise applications such as Slack and Microsoft Teams to allow organizations to share new content notifications and make knowledge searchable within the tools employees use every day. The platform also includes engagement features such as commenting, crowdsourced Q&A, newsletters, and alerts to keep teams up to date with knowledge and encourage conversations between content creators and their stakeholders. To schedule a demonstration or request more information about knowledge management best practices, please visit www.bloomfire.com or contact sales@bloomfire.com.
