COLD TAPES: Winter Over – A format shattering True-Crime Style Audio Game set in the Frozen World of an Antarctic Winter

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free Turn Entertainment today announced the release of “COLD TAPES: Winter Over”, a brand new type of audio entertainment that combines the twists and turns of a ‘real-life’ murder investigation with the challenge and enjoyment of a murder mystery game.

Launched in partnership with Spotify, COLD TAPES breaks traditional podcast formats by presenting a cache of seemingly unedited or raw audio files, creating an unexplored world for the listener to immerse themselves in and, in a unique twist, challenging them to piece together the clues they hear to solve the crime at the heart of the story.

Set against the backdrop of Antarctica's six-month Winter Over, which is marked by perpetual darkness and isolation, the story delves into the intertwined lives and claustrophobic relationships of a small group of international scientists and crew stationed on a remote research base, Bowers Wilson. In addition to the pressure posed by the extreme conditions, the research station crackles with sexual tension, unexplained mysterious psychotic events, hidden criminal pasts, and strange global conspiracy theories, thrusting any wannabe detectives into a gripping narrative surrounding the mysterious death of a 33-year-old behavioural scientist Andrew Fairfield.

Listeners will join the diligent and obsessive DCI Tessa McCallister, as she works through the night and against the clock to spearhead the subsequent police investigation from the UK and achieve the seemingly impossible task of solving a murder from over 9,000 miles away.

To crack the case, budding detectives will need a keen attention to detail and acute listening skills as well as a curious and analytical mind, as they explore hours of meticulously crafted audio content, featuring the victim’s audio diaries, secret recordings, police interviews and other compelling evidence.

Those who correctly identify the culprit can enter a competition to be in with a chance of winning the esteemed title of British Super Sleuth 2024, which will be awarded at Crime Con London 2024, as well as a £10,000 cash prize. The competition to solve the case closes on Friday 6th September, 2024.

For a one-off payment of £5.00, listeners can binge the series in one go and ad-free, as well as access exclusive additional content and a ticket to enter the competition. Payment can be made at www.coldtapes.com.

Sian Williams, a Producer at Free Turn and the show’s Director says: “For anyone who loves nothing more than a new binge-able true-crime podcast, and simultaneously fancies their chance at solving a complex and intriguing crime, COLD TAPES is for them. We’ve brought the authenticity of a real life police investigation together with the unique experience and soundscape of an Antarctic research base to create something immersive and totally addictive.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Spotify’s UK Head of Partnerships, Jon Monsour says: "Opportunities to work on truly innovative, fresh, new ideas come around very rarely which is why working with Free Turn on their new audio project COLD TAPES was an absolute no brainer. Their ambition to create new, ground-breaking formats matches with our approach to taking a different path and I can't wait to see the results.”

Gemma Batterby, COO and Founder of Free Turn adds: "COLD TAPES delivers an experience that will have you glued to your earbuds. This is more than a podcast; it's a cerebral challenge and an intricate puzzle, an opportunity for listeners to showcase their analytical prowess and potentially emerge as the sharpest amateur detective, claiming both bragging rights and a substantial cash prize."

In the making of the series, Free Turn has collaborated with a number of professionals to develop the script and storyline, including police officers, polar adventurers, and researchers to ensure an authentic experience with meticulous attention to detail regarding life in Antarctica and police investigative procedures.

"COLD TAPES: Winter Over," epitomises Free Turn's commitment to pushing the boundaries of narrative exploration, this immersive audio experience blurs the lines between reality and fiction, inviting listeners to embark on a journey of mystery and intrigue set against a wintry backdrop.

COLD TAPES is made up of 80+ audio files and will be released weekly until the end of August or is available for purchase.