Asia’s Premier Biomass Innovations Conference & Exhibition Return to Tokyo in May 2024

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomass Innovations Asia 2024, the region’s leading platform for biomass and biofuel professionals, is set to return to Tokyo from May 13 to 15, 2024. Organized by CMT, this year’s summit promises to deliver exceptional insights and networking opportunities for stakeholders across the biofuels & biomass value chains.
Biomass Innovations Asia 2024 will feature two separately bookable tracks catering to diverse interests within the biomass sector. On May 13-14, attendees can delve into the latest developments in Biofuels & Biocarbon, exploring topics such as commercial development trends in East Asia, sustainable supply chain practices, and roles of marine biofuel and SAF in decarbonizing aviation and marine transportation.
Biofuels & Biocarbon agenda kicks off with session addressing low carbon fuels mandates and policies in East Asia. Highlights include panels on biofuels feedstock situation, the rise of marine biofuels in green bunkering, and sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) to decarbonize aviation, featuring industry experts from Hafnia, “K” Line, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co Ltd, Boeing and Bloomberg. Delegates will acquire valuable insights from industry experts Mr Takehiro Kawahara from Bloomberg and Mr Yu Hyeon Seo from JC Chemical. All speakers and participants will also gain extensive networking opportunities with the two evening cocktail receptions hosted and sponsored by CM Biomass and Hanwa Co Ltd respectively.
The discussions continue, shifting to biocarbon and carbon removal. The panel comprising Yilkins BV, CM Biomass and Airex Energie will delve into the utilization of biocarbon as fuels and reductants in heavy industries, commercial demand, and technological advancements. Experts from Orsted, Drax, Mitsubishi Corporation, Puro.earth will connect the dots between biomass, carbon removal, and climate offerings of biochar solutions. Industry leaders including Dr. Takanobu Aikawa from the Renewable Energy Institute and Ms. Rachael Levinson from Hawkins Wright Ltd. will set the scene with their take on the opportunities ahead.
On May 15, the focus shifts to Biomass Pellets Trade & Power, highlighting key development in biomass power generation in Asia, wood pellet supply and rebalancing, PKS certification and impact on availability into Japan, and utilization of agricultural residues and torrefied biomass in the region.
Biomass Innovations Asia 2024 is privileged to have Corporate sponsors, Uniexport, CellMark and Renova, playing pivotal role in supporting this Asia’s premier Biomass & Biofuels meet, underscoring their commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the biomass sector. Together with few other co-sponsors, industry supporters and over 13 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge products and services, this most awaited event offers a unique platform for businesses to showcase their solutions to a global audience.
To join Biomass Innovations Asia 2024 in Tokyo for three days of intensive learning, networking, and collaboration, visit https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=240501&pu=304540 to review full agenda and for registration details.
About Biomass Innovations Asia 2024:
Biomass Innovations Asia 2024 is the premier biomass summit in Asia, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore the latest trends and developments in biofuels, biocarbon, and biomass for energy and power applications. Organized by CMT, the summit offers a unique platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and business opportunities.
