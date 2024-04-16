Introducing Crows Nest Retreats: Lesley Logan Pilates Expands Offerings In A 12-Bedroom Retreat House in Cambodia
Lesley Logan Pilates announces the launch of Crows Nest Retreats, a unique program that offers a transformative experience at a private compound in Cambodia.
Lesley Logan Pilates is thrilled to announce the launch of Crows Nest Retreats, a unique and exclusive program that offers a transformative experience at a private compound in the breathtaking landscapes of Cambodia. This all-inclusive retreat house provides the perfect setting for individuals and groups looking to host their events or retreats for yoga, Pilates, breathwork, or any type of retreat experience.
Why Cambodia? That’s exactly the question that Lesley asked her husband when planning their honeymoon to explore the jungle temples there. The retreat isn't just about Pilates – it's a holistic experience that combines wellness, adventure, and cultural enrichment. Guests will explore the awe-inspiring temples of Angkor Wat and other hidden gems, led by knowledgeable local guides. Highlights include private tours of secret temple spaces, visits to a floating village, and encounters with rural women and artisans empowered by a unique social enterprise.
Crows Nest Retreats offers a turnkey solution for those seeking an unforgettable experience in Cambodia for themselves or their group. Nestled in a quiet village on the south side of Siem Reap, the retreat house offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. With 12 tastefully designed bedrooms, each capable of accommodating up to 2 people, guests can indulge in comfort while immersing themselves in the region's rich culture and natural beauty. Additionally, with neighboring properties available, the retreat can accommodate up to 20 people, making it an ideal venue for larger gatherings or group retreats. The patio provides a perfect space for hosting workouts, workshops, and even group meals, enhancing the overall relaxation and rejuvenation experience.
Transportation, activities, exploration, and meals seamlessly integrate into the Crows Nest Retreats experience. Group hosts can insert their program or event and let the dedicated team at Crows Nest Retreats take care of the rest. Whether it's a wellness retreat, corporate event, or personal gathering, Crows Nest Retreats provides the ideal backdrop for a memorable occasion.
"We are delighted to introduce Crows Nest Retreats, a culmination of our passion for travel, wellness, and creating transformative experiences," said Lesley and Brad, the visionaries behind this exceptional retreat experience. "Having traveled to Cambodia since 2016 and purchased our home there in 2018, we are excited to share this hidden gem with others and help curate unforgettable retreats.”
Crows Nest Retreats offers flexibility in the duration of events, ranging from 6 to 10 days, allowing guests to tailor their experience to their specific needs. Whether it's a short wellness getaway or an extended immersive journey, Crows Nest Retreats and the wonders of Cambodia promise to leave a lasting impact on all who attend.
For more information about Crows Nest Retreats and to inquire about hosting your own event or retreat, please visit https://crowsnestretreats.com or contact Brad at brad@crowsnestretreats.com or text +1-310-905-5534.
About Lesley Logan Pilates:
Lesley Logan Pilates is a renowned name in the wellness industry, offering high-quality Pilates instruction and transformative retreats. Lesley and her husband Brad began hosting retreats in 2017, with the goal of creating safe, empowering, and transformative trips that allow participants to travel across the world, often alone, yet be in community with other female independent travelers, knowing that shared experiences change you and create memories that last a lifetime.
https://crowsnestretreats.com
https://lesleylogan.co
Alison Kennedy
KPR
+1 323-394-3999
email us here