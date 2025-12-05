OnlinePilatesClasses.com Goes IRL With 23-City 'Move. Connect. Flow.' Winter Tour

OPC Winter Tour 2025 OPC Winter Tour City List A note from Lesley Logan

The tour solidifies OPC's hybrid fitness model, celebrating the powerful connections formed online by giving members a chance to flow together.

This tour is our chance to give back, to meet the Pilates community where they are, and to share that incredible energy in person.” — Lesley Logan

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Leading Digital Pilates Platform Bridges the Gap Between Screen and Mat, Connecting Its Global Community Together, In-Person OnlinePilatesClasses.com (OPC), the premier digital platform for Pilates enthusiasts worldwide, today announced its ambitious 23-city U.S. Winter Tour. In a bold move for the online fitness giant, the “Move. Connect. Flow.” tour will take OPC’s world-class instruction and vibrant community from the screen to the studio for a series of exclusive pop-up classes, instructor meet-and-greets, and community events.The tour solidifies OPC's commitment to a hybrid fitness model, celebrating the powerful connections formed online by giving members a chance to flow together in real life. Each tour stop will be a unique, immersive experience, offering signature OPC classes and workshops, suitable for curious beginners to seasoned practitioners."We have built an incredible, supportive family online, with members tuning in from every corner of the world," said Lesley Logan , Founder and CPO (Chief Pilates Officer) of OnlinePilatesClasses.com. "This tour is our chance to give back, to meet the Pilates community where they are, and to share that incredible energy in person. It’s about strengthening the connections that are the true core of our studio."The "Move. Connect. Flow." Winter Tour is powered by a curated group of industry-leading sponsors, including:Balanced Body/ContrologyPILATAY33 Threads (home of ToeSox, Vooray, and Tavi Active)Pocket suiteParticipants at each event will not only experience a live class but will also have the opportunity to engage with sponsoring brands, enjoy exclusive wellness perks, and connect with fellow Pilates lovers from their local area.The 23-city tour will make stops in the following locations:Colorado Springs, COFayetteville, ARSt. Louis, MOLexington, KYColumbus, OHDetroit, MIPittsburgh, PARochester, NYBoston, MACape Cod, MAHartford, CTHershey, PARehoboth Beach, DEWashington D.C.Virginia Beach, VACharlotte, NCDelray Beach, FLTampa, FLPensacola, FLNew Orleans, LAHouston, TXAustin, TXPhoenix, AZ"This isn't just about a workout; it's about celebrating movement and community," added Brad Crowell Co co-founder of OnlinePilatesClasses.com. "We’re bringing the magic and community of our online studio into the real world, one city at a time."Tickets and full event details for the "Move. Connect. Flow." Winter Tour are available now. For schedules, venue information, and to reserve a spot, visit OnlinePilatesClasses.com/WinterTour.About OnlinePilatesClasses.comOnlinePilatesClasses.com is the leading global platform for high-quality, accessible Pilates instruction. With a library of thousands of on-demand classes and a robust schedule of live-streaming workouts, OPC makes it possible for everyone, everywhere, to experience the transformative power of Pilates.About Balanced BodyWith more than 40 years of state-of-the-art engineering and product innovation under its belt, Balanced Body was the first to substantially update Joseph Pilates’ original equipment. The Company’s founder and CEO, Ken Endelman, has been awarded 28 U.S. patents for his Pilates-related inventions. Balanced Body has 200+ employees and is headquartered in Sacramento, California, where most of its equipment is manufactured. For more information please visit www.pilates.com or follow Balanced Body on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.About PilatayPilatay is a Pilates lifestyle brand dedicated to celebrating the magic of all things Pilates. Check out specialty Pilates items for enthusiast and teachers, including T-shirts, greeting cards and more at Pilatay.comAbout Thirty Three ThreadsBorn on the 33rd parallel in San Diego, California, Thirty Three Threads is a global leader in the premium activewear and accessory market. Home to a portfolio of innovative brands including ToeSox, Tavi, Base 33, and Vooray, the company fuses high-performance functionality with studio-to-street style. Dedicated to quality and sustainability, Thirty Three Threads utilizes eco-friendly materials like organic cotton and CO2-neutral modal to create products that support movement and mindfulness. With a presence in over 60 countries and thousands of boutique fitness studios worldwide, Thirty Three Threads continues to define the intersection of luxury, technical innovation, and an active lifestyle. For more information, visit www.thirtythreethreads.com About PocketSuitePocketSuite is the all-in-one mobile app designed to help independent service professionals run their entire business from their phone. Backed by Y Combinator, PocketSuite empowers solopreneurs—from fitness trainers and dog walkers to estheticians and contractors—to automate their administrative busy work. By combining online booking, payments, contracts, forms, and client messaging into a single easy-to-use platform, PocketSuite helps professionals look more professional, get paid faster, and focus on what they do best. To learn more, visit www.pocketsuite.io

