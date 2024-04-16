Willowood Ventures Takes The Challenge of This Tough Automotive Market Head On
Willowood Ventures Unveils Consulting Services to Challenge the Automotive Industry
Success is not a compromise”CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willowood Ventures today announced the massive success of its comprehensive consulting services, poised to transform automotive dealerships into market leaders. Founded by automotive industry leader and published Author Dominic Scruggs, whose insights have been showcased on Dealer Talk with Jen Suzuki and the "In the Dirt" Podcast, Willowood Ventures blends industry expertise with innovative practices to steer dealerships through any market climate.
— Dominic Scruggs
"Our optimism is evident. Despite a challenging economic environment, 2023 stands as a year of significant opportunity. Willowood Ventures is here to ensure that smart, forward-thinking dealers won't just survive; they will decisively thrive," says Scruggs. His bullish outlook is more than rhetoric; it's a battle cry for progress, resonating with dealerships ready to revamp their approach.
"There's an old saying 'No risk, no reward,' and it's never been truer than in today's automotive landscape," Scruggs states. "Stepping over dollars to save pennies is an all-too-common trap failing dealerships fall into. But you cannot expense your way into a profit in this business." He asserts that success comes from investing in the local market, in teams, and in cultivating a brand's image — the very tenets on which Willowood Ventures is built.
Dominic's approach utilizes key tools like the Facebook Sales Event, which he credits for turning around dealership fortunes: "Just last month, a dealer in Marietta, Ohio, hit 84% of their monthly sales objective within just five days of our Facebook Sales Event. It's about curating the right content that sparks interest without being invasive—ads that intrigue and engage."
Scruggs points to the extraordinary 700% ROI some sales events have achieved under his guidance. "The true heroes? Our BDC team. They exhibit BDC Domination — a term coined by myself and my Sales Director, Kimberly Harding. This captures the essence of our business development philosophy: relentless, genuine customer engagement without reliance on autoresponders. Our BDC professionals work tirelessly because they're passionate about customer service excellence. They thrive on real-time interaction, even if it means responding within two minutes at midnight."
Scruggs challenges dealerships to examine their Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) candidly. "Audit your internet deals, scrutinize those emails, and then tell me you can afford not to bring us on board. Beyond today's sales and the hustle of your busy showroom, our strategy sets up tomorrow's success and ensures diligent follow-up on leads from yesterday."
Dominic States "Willowood Ventures understands that investment in optimization is not an expense, but direct line towards succes." Dominic Scruggs invites dealerships to foster growth by visiting www.willowoodventures.com and exploring their multitude of services.
As featured voices within the field emphasize, adapting to change and adopting proactive strategies are paramount. Willowood Ventures offers just that – services designed not only to adapt but also to lead. The consulting suite includes Business Development Center (BDC) implementation, impactful Facebook sales events, comprehensive financial reviews, and strategic collaborations, all tailored for dealers looking to excel.
Dominic was quotted as saying "Dealers now have access to tailored tools and strategies guaranteed to drive traffic, revitalize inventory, and keep sales teams energized. Embracing the expertise of Willowood Ventures means investing in a legacy of innovation and profitability." Dominic has even recently penned a best selling book "Dealership Diary" that has been climbing the charts due to it peeling back the veil on automotive dealerships. It's available now on sale on Amazon, and Barnes and Nobles, it can be purchased online as well https://a.co/d/dUDvS1b.
"In an industry where evolution is constant, dealerships aligned with Willowood Ventures will possess a significant edge,” asserts Scruggs. The company's commitment to dealer success is backed by a proven track record of transforming industry challenges into lucrative milestones.
About Willowood Ventures:
Willowood Ventures is a premier automotive consulting firm that stands at the forefront of dealership innovation and success. With a focus on sustainability and profitability, the company brings a fresh perspective to sales, service, and strategic growth in the automotive sector. By harnessing Dominic Scruggs's expertise and a suite of streamlined services, Willowood Ventures is your Ready to take the lead in automotive excellence? Visit us at www.willowoodventures.com/fbsalesevent to book your event sale today!
