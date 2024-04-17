Forwardly Launches iPhone Giveaway to Support Faster Payment Adoption
This promotion is designed to reward dedicated Forwardly users and welcome new businesses to instant payment technology.
Encouraging users to switch from high credit card fees benefits small businesses long-term.”CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting move to support the entrepreneurial community, Forwardly, the instant payment solution designed for small businesses, is thrilled to announce the launch of a special iPhone giveaway promotion. Any user that qualifies for the promotion will be eligible to receive an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, depending on the amount of business payments they receive before December 15th, 2024.
- Receiving between $100,000 to $199,999 USD will earn an iPhone 15 (128 GB).
- Receiving over $200,000 USD will earn an iPhone 15 Pro (128 GB).
Designed to reward existing users and welcome more businesses to the Forwardly network, this promotion is a big step forward towards helping small- and medium-sized businesses upgrade their technology suite and get paid faster simultaneously.
“Empowering businesses with efficient financial solutions is at the heart of what we do. This giveaway is a token of appreciation for Forwardly users’ trust and commitment,” says Nick Chandi, Co-founder and CEO at Forwardly. “We provide businesses with innovative payment solutions that streamline operations and drive growth through lower fees and faster transactions. Encouraging users to switch from high credit card fees benefits small businesses long-term.”
To qualify for the giveaway, businesses will need to be based in the United States, receive payments from at least 5 unaffiliated businesses, and the payments must be Pay by Bank transactions. Payments can be received instantly in 22 seconds by qualified businesses or received using Forwardly’s free same-day ACH. Additional terms do apply.
To register your interest in Forwardly’s iPhone 15 giveaway, visit Forwardly.com/iphone
About Forwardly:
Forwardly, an award-winning business payment solution revolutionizes how small businesses send and receive payments. The real-time payment-enabled platform empowers small businesses to get paid instantly, 24/7/365. With Forwardly, businesses and accountants gain the power to manage their cash flow effortlessly through instant payments, ensuring quicker access to funds and eliminating unnecessary processing delays and high fees. To get started for free and start experiencing the future of B2B payment solutions, visit Forwardly.com.
