Fuuz® Promotes Mike Kramer to Vice President of Sales, Recognizing Decades of Industry Expertise

About

Fuuz® by MFGx is a next-generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform with supportive processes that help companies of all sizes gain full visibility into their global operations, automate manual processes, and accelerate their digital transformation — without the expense of new enterprise software. The Fuuz MES Platform can be extended with pre-built manufacturing modules, platform tools for rapid application development and integrations for all major ERPs, legacy software and the other solutions manufacturers use every day. MFGx is a Michigan-based manufacturing software company with more than 20 years of hands-on experience. For more information, visit www.fuuz.com.

