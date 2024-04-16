Fuuz® Promotes Mike Kramer to Vice President of Sales, Recognizing Decades of Industry Expertise
Mike Kramer’s strategic insights and commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our clients have been instrumental in Fuuz's success”ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fuuz, a Michigan-based manufacturing and integration platform, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mike Kramer to Vice President of Sales. Kramer, who joined the Fuuz team in August 2023 as Director of Sales, brings with him nearly 30 years of invaluable experience in empowering manufacturing companies with software solutions tailored for operational excellence.
— Founder and CEO Craig Scott
Fuuz experienced a 75% growth in new customer acquisition in 2023 and is rapidly expanding its sales team to meet the needs of its clients. In his previous role as Director of Sales, Kramer played a critical role in supporting Fuuz’s growth trajectory and demonstrated exceptional leadership, with a deep understanding of the industry landscape, fostering strong relationships with clients and guiding them towards innovative solutions.
"Mike Kramer’s strategic insights and commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our clients have been instrumental in Fuuz's success,” said Fuuz Founder and CEO Craig Scott. “We are confident that with Mike's support, our sales team will continue to thrive and exceed expectations."
With an impressive track record spanning three decades, Kramer has been instrumental in assisting manufacturing companies in optimizing their operations through software solutions. His extensive experience and industry knowledge make him a valuable asset to Fuuz as the company advances its mission to revolutionize manufacturing processes through the Fuuz MES Platform, which features powerful pre-built connectors and modules such as Warehouse Management and Advanced Production Scheduling.
"Fuuz is at forefront of innovation in the manufacturing industry, and I look forward to new opportunities to empower companies with our state-of-the-art MES platform," said Mike Kramer, Vice President of Sales at Fuuz. "I am excited to further strengthen our partnerships with clients and drive sustainable growth, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly competitive market."
About Fuuz:
Fuuz® by MFGx is a next-gen Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform designed for companies seeking full operational visibility, process automation, and rapid digital transformation. With pre-built manufacturing modules, seamless integrations to all business systems, and over 20 years of proven expertise, Fuuz stands as the optimal solution for manufacturers aiming to streamline operations and accelerate their digital evolution. Customers span all manufacturing verticals and include Inteva Products, American Axle & Manufacturing, Olde Thompson and Sanders. Explore the future of manufacturing at fuuz.com.
