Mother Goose Health Names Katie Mueda Strategic Account Manager
Comes to Mother Goose from Grant Associates of New York
Building our team with experienced professionals who live in the market we serve is critical.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother Goose Health, the first fully integrated maternity care platform that unifies the maternity care ecosystem to better support patients and providers, today announced that Katie Mueda has been hired to serve as strategic account manager, responsible for supporting clients, driving sales, and facilitating successful implementation for improved maternity care.
— Shelle Jones
An exceptional communicator, Katie comes to Mother Goose Health from Grant Associates of New York where she served as strategic partnerships manager of their CTE Industry Scholars Program. Delivering top-notch customer service and care to clients, Katie is accomplished in building and maintaining strong client relationships resulting in mutually beneficial partnerships.
Said Katie, “The prospect of making a tangible difference in the lives of mothers and babies within my community through my role at Mother Goose Health fills me with excitement and purpose.”
The Mother Goose Health platform acts as a central hub for maternity care, bringing together patients, maternity services, related providers, and health plans to proactively identify pregnancy-related risks, engage and facilitate appropriate care and execute personalized provider-led plans. The model delivers proven results including a 55.5% reduction in preterm birth rate versus the national average. [K. Levey, S. Jones. 2023. Preterm Birth Rates in a Unified Maternity Care Ecosystem. Internal Report: Mother Goose Health, Inc.]
“As Mother Goose Health rapidly expands with provider and payor partners across the state of New York, building our team with experienced professionals who live in the market we serve is critical,” said Mother Goose Health co-founder and chief commercial officer Shelle Jones. “With Katie serving as our Strategic Account Manager, Mother Goose Health will continue its mission to improve the lives of mothers and babies across that state.”
About Mother Goose Health
Mother Goose Health is the first fully integrated maternity care platform that unifies the maternity care ecosystem to better support patients and providers. The platform uses data analytics and predictive risk modeling to identify pregnancy risks early, unify communication and care, and facilitate clinical interventions faster to reduce the likelihood of preterm birth, NICU stays and other complications. It includes a patient-facing mobile app and a network of maternity care coordinators working in a proprietary clinical software application that connects to the electronic health record. For more information visit: www.mothergoosehealth.com
Lindsay Gill
Punching Nun Group
+1 802-304-6787
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn