VINCENT J. TOMEO OFFERS READERS A MUCH-NEEDED LAUGHTER THROUGH HIS BOOK, “THE USEFULNESS OF HIPPOPOTAMUS”
A book that promises to make people happy, offering a delightful escape into humor and fun!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the world is filled with uncertainty and challenges, Vincent J. Tomeo's latest chapbook, "The Usefulness of Hippopotamus," serves as a light, a joy, and cheerfulness, offering readers a much-needed escape from reality.
The first thing that made Tomeo laugh was a simple thought: a picture of a dancing hippopotamus from Disney's Fantasia. From this moment of whimsy, Tomeo started a poetic journey leading to a collection of lines that will make you laugh and feel good. "Life without humor is a dark and dreary existence," adds Tomeo. "During times of struggle, humor serves as a powerful medicine, helping to alleviate physical and mental anxiety." Indeed, "The Usefulness of Hippopotamus" shows how laughter can help people feel better. While the rest of the world was dealing with the problems caused by the pandemic, Tomeo found comfort in humor and used it to help him get through his fight with bladder cancer.
Reviewer Rebecca Jane Johnson describes Tomeo's chapbook as "accessible, quirky, joviality, seasoned with a bit of repulsive charm." She praises Tomeo's ability to find humor in everyday situations, transforming mundane moments into sources of laughter and joy.
Exciting news! "The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times" will be featured at the upcoming LA TIMES Festival of Books on April 20th and 21st, 2024, held at the University of Southern California campus. Stop by booth #25 at the Cardinal Zone, in the Olympus Story House, to explore this captivating book and others!
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.
Elmer Teves
Olympus Story House
+ +1 818-809-0723
email us here