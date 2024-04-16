PteroDynamics Exhibits at EXPONENTIAL, the Industry’s Largest Showcase for Uncrewed Technology
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PteroDynamics, an innovator in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems, will be exhibiting at XPONENTIAL 2024, held at the San Diego Convention Center from April 22 – 25, 2024. Attendees can visit booth #3625 to meet PteroDynamics personnel and learn about the revolutionary Transwing® vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicle system (UAS). Additionally, PteroDynamics’ chief revenue officer Richard Brasel will host an interactive educational session on Wednesday, April 24 discussing key drivers for long-term profitability and growth for UAS aircraft manufacturers and their customers.
The annual XPONENTIAL conference is the world’s largest showcase for uncrewed technology and attracts thousands of business leaders, end users, engineers, and policymakers from over 20 industries and 60 markets around the world. XPONENTIAL is co-hosted by Messe Düsseldorf North America (MDNA) and the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics.
“XPONENTIAL is arguably the most important industry gathering where the global UAS community can learn from each other and exchange ideas, and we are excited to meet with our strategic partners, customers, and key commercial and military UAS operators,” said Richard Brasel, chief revenue officer at PteroDynamics.
Brasel, a former U.S. Navy officer and test pilot with over 25 years of experience in the UAS industry, will deliver the interactive expert talk “Profitable Flight: What It Takes for OEMs and the UAS Industry to Thrive” on April 24th at 2 PM.
“In aviation, the path to profitability has followed a predictable course, and the UAS industry is no different,” said Brasel. “Great new technology alone is not the answer. It has to lead to economic and commercial success. Sound business fundamentals are key to bringing to market new technology that performs new missions better, is safe and reliable, and ultimately is profitable for OEMs, their customers, operators, partners, and investors.”
About PteroDynamics
PteroDynamics Inc. is an innovation leader in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems. PteroDynamics’ Transwing® aircraft combines the speed, range, and endurance of fixed-wing aircraft with advanced VTOL capabilities in a highly efficient unmanned aerial (UAS) platform, overcoming the speed, distance, and payload limitations of other VTOL systems. Transwing’s unique capabilities are ideal for automating time-sensitive delivery of critical high-value payloads to-hard-to-reach locations with no runways and in austere conditions, including maritime logistics support, payload delivery to remote locations without airstrips, and reconnaissance and surveillance. For more information, please visit www.pterodynamics.com.
