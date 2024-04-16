Base64.ai Appoints Chris Huff as CEO, Jeff Thomas as Interim CMO
Former Kofax (now Tungsten Automation) and Salesforce Executives Join AI Company to Strengthen Leadership and Accelerate Scale After Record Period of Growth
I am thrilled to join Base64.ai as CEO during this exhilarating period of hyper-growth as we stand at the forefront of AI innovation”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Base64.ai, a leading AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) company, today announced the appointment of Chris Huff as CEO and Jeff Thomas as Interim CMO. The two join the company after a record 9x revenue growth and 35x user growth between 2022 and 2023. Additionally, the company was the recipient of 7 G2 awards in Q1, 2024.
The multi-billion dollar market for IDP is growing rapidly at a CAGR of 37.5% over the next 8 years according to leading research firm Market & Markets. A further growth catalyst is the emergence of Generative AI Platforms and Application software, which has an expected 5-year CAGR of 99.6% according to IDC.
Immediately before Base64.ai, Mr. Huff was the Chief Strategy & Growth Officer at Tungsten Automation, where he was responsible for corporate strategy, product strategy, marketing, business development, customer experience, and strategic partners. Prior to Tungsten Automation, Huff led Deloitte Consulting's U.S. Public Sector Intelligent Automation practice, was CEO/Founder of a B2C start-up, and spent 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Finance Officer.
"I am thrilled to join Base64.ai as CEO during this exhilarating period of hyper-growth”, said Chris Huff, CEO of Base64.ai. “As we stand at the forefront of AI innovation, I look forward to steering our talented team towards new heights and breakthroughs. Together, we are poised to redefine industry standards and deliver the market leadership and innovation our customers need to win in a rapidly evolving business environment."
Mr. Thomas has over 20 years of experience, joining Base64.ai directly from Ascential Technologies, where he was interim CMO. He previously served as Platform CMO at Salesforce and CMO at Flexport, in addition to holding executive marketing roles at Microsoft and HP Enterprise. His deep experience in the IDP, data analytics, and infrastructure sectors will be invaluable as the company scales up in 2024.
Ozan Bilgen, founder and former CEO, is a recognized AI and Machine Learning (ML) expert, previously serving in Engineering leadership roles at Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Uber, and Palantir. As part of this leadership evolution, Bilgen will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), focusing on making Base64.ai’s innovation agenda a reality in 2024.
“A key attribute of effective leadership is the ability to position the right individuals in suitable roles and step down when a better candidate emerges,” said Bilgen. “I am convinced that there is no one better suited than Chris to lead Base64.ai. With Chris at the helm and Jeff leading marketing, I’ll be able to focus all of my energy on accelerating the innovations we’re bringing to the market. I’m thrilled that Chris and Jeff are joining the company, and I’m excited to work with them to scale the company in 2024 and beyond.”
About Base64.ai
Base64.ai is the leading AI-powered IDP platform for automating document processes. It understands all document types, including IDs, passports, invoices, checks, and forms for banking, insurance, logistics, travel, gig economy, and RPA companies. In seconds, the Base64.ai platform ingests documents, classifies them by type, extracts information using OCR, Generative AI, Large Language Models, computer vision, and deep learning, verifies the results, and integrates the data into customers’ systems. The company is backed by a number of blue-chip VCs, including Long Journey Ventures, Prime Zero Ventures, and Sequoia Capital. To learn more, visit www.base64.ai.
