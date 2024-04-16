Base64.ai Appoints Chris Huff as CEO, Jeff Thomas as Interim CMO

About

Base64.ai is an artificial intelligence solution that instantly and accurately extracts OCR text, data, handwriting, photos, and signatures from all types of documents, including IDs, driver licenses, passports, visas, receipts, invoices, forms, and hundreds of other document types worldwide. In seconds, Base64.ai discerns the document's type, extracts the relevant information, verifies the results, and integrates them into the customer's systems while saving thousands of employee hours per month for the customer by automating document processing. Base64.ai works in the cloud, in air-gapped offline data centers, and with RPA systems such as UiPath.

