Forbes.com Business Council Welcomes Base64.AI CEO Ozan Bilgen
Ozan Bilgen, CEO of Base64.ai, the Artificial Intelligence Platform for Documents, has been accepted into the prestigious Forbes Business Council.
I am honored to join the Forbes Business Council. I will continue to be delighted to share my experiences via Forbes.com, which has a tremendous role in moving technology and business forward.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ozan Bilgen, CEO of Base64.ai, the Artificial Intelligence Platform for Documents, has been accepted into the prestigious Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
— Ozan Bilgen, CEO, Base64.ai
Ozan Eren Bilgen was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Base64.ai CEO Ozan Bilgen into the community,” said the Forbes Business Council Selection Committee, “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As a member of the Council, Ozan Bilgen will share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.
“I am honored to join the Forbes Business Council,” Ozan Bilgen says, “I will continue to be delighted to share my experience with businesses and fellow entrepreneurs via Forbes.com, which has a tremendous role in moving technology and business forward.”
About Forbes Councils
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.
About Base64.ai
Base64.ai is the leading artificial intelligence platform to automate document processes. It understands all document types worldwide, including IDs, passports, invoices, checks, and forms for banking, insurance, logistics, travel, gig economy, and RPA companies. In seconds, the Base64.ai platform ingests documents, classifies them by type, extracts information using OCR, Generative AI, Large Language Models, computer vision, and deep learning, verifies the results, and integrates the data into customers’ systems. To learn more, visit www.base64.ai.
