Artificial Intelligence Can Now Read Multiple Documents in a Single Image

Base64.ai can understand multiple documents in a single image

Base64.ai can understand multiple documents in a single image

Base64.ai invented a technology to detect multiple documents images and process them accordingly

Base64.ai invented a technology to detect multiple documents images and process them accordingly

Base64.ai allows its users to choose AI features with a click of a button

Base64.ai allows its users to choose AI features with a click of a button

Base64.ai's patent-pending Segmentation AI understands multiple documents in one photo, such as a few receipts in a single expense report.

This groundbreaking technology will solve an age-old problem by adding a new skill to Artificial Intelligence. Base64.ai will continue helping document processing in daily office life with AI.”
— Ozan Bilgen, Base64.ai CEO
NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Base64.ai announced a new technology named "Segmentation AI" to detect and understand multiple documents within a single image. The AI comprehends the physical boundaries of documents, allowing it to crop each document and process them individually. This ground-breaking new technology eliminates the need for users to manually split documents before processing, thereby reducing validation time and the chances of document type classification and data extraction errors. It's beneficial for expense reporting and customer onboarding tasks, where a single image often contains multiple documents, such as multiple IDs. With Segmentation AI, there's no requirement for additional setup to segment document information; Base64.ai automatically detects objects before classifying a document.

How does the Artificial Intelligence split documents?

Segmentation AI employs a specialized neural network for salient object detection. This process comprises two fundamental steps: first, it identifies the most essential elements on the page and then isolates them from the surrounding content. In this scenario, an image featuring a NY State ID and a Ukraine passport ID was processed and automatically split into two separate document files. Even though both files originate from the same image, they yield distinct results, each corresponding to a different section of the single document.

Once a multi-document image is split, Base64.ai detects the document type and uses the most relevant model for data extraction. Each file is labeled with the model name under "Name," signifying its classification. After splitting, each document can be reviewed separately. In the cropped documents, data associated with other documents will not appear in the results, OCR, or API response. Signatures, tables, and face detection are extracted exclusively for the corresponding document.

While Base64.ai can automatically detect multiple documents, users can fine-tune their processing workflow by accessing the "Segmentation" feature under "AI Features" in flow settings. This allows the user to ensure that multi-document images are consistently split. Segmentation AI settings are available on the AI features page in Base64.ai Flow settings.

About Base64.ai

Base64.ai is a New York-based artificial intelligence platform that automates all document processes using Generative AI and Large Language Models. The startup is disrupting the $100 billion Intelligent Document Processing market with its unique capability to understand any document without training. It has four patent applications, supports over 2,800 document types, and has 400+ no-code integrations.

Bryan Herrera
Base64.ai Inc
press@base64.ai
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Segmentation AI Video

You just read:

Artificial Intelligence Can Now Read Multiple Documents in a Single Image

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Bryan Herrera
Base64.ai Inc press@base64.ai
Company/Organization
Base64.ai Inc
244 Madison Ave Suite 1124
New York, New York, 10016
United States
+1 650-492-3473
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Base64.ai is an artificial intelligence solution that instantly and accurately extracts OCR text, data, handwriting, photos, and signatures from all types of documents, including IDs, driver licenses, passports, visas, receipts, invoices, forms, and hundreds of other document types worldwide. In seconds, Base64.ai discerns the document's type, extracts the relevant information, verifies the results, and integrates them into the customer's systems while saving thousands of employee hours per month for the customer by automating document processing. Base64.ai works in the cloud, in air-gapped offline data centers, and with RPA systems such as UiPath.

Try free demo

More From This Author
Artificial Intelligence Can Now Read Multiple Documents in a Single Image
Chat GPT Compares Itself Against Base64.ai's Powerful Document Processing AI and the Results Are Hilarious
Talage Chooses Base64.ai to Speed Up ACORD Form Processing
View All Stories From This Author