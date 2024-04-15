New Haven Barracks / DUI Drug, Cruelty to a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B5001575

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz & Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 4/15/24, 1357 hours

STREET: VT-22A

TOWN: Addison

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Town Line Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Terra Fleming

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

VIOLATION: DUI (Drugs), Cruelty to a child

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Prius

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Thaddeus Mead

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-250

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear-end contact damage

INJURIES: Suspected moderate-level injuries

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 4/15/24 at approximately 1357 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 22A just north of Town Line Road in the Town of Addison. Investigation revealed V#2, belonging to Casella Waste Management, was stopped on the side of the southbound lane to pick up garbage. At that time V#1, which was traveling south, struck the rear end of V#2. Both vehicles came to respective positions of uncontrolled rest.

While speaking with OP#1, Troopers detected indicators of drug impairment. Troopers met OP#1 at the hospital, where she was screened by a Drug Recognition Expert. By operating under the influence, OP#1 endangered the safety of her child, who was a passenger at the time of the crash. The child suffered suspected minor injuries. OP#1 was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Police Department, Middlebury Regional EMS and the Addison Fire Department.

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadway laned for traffic" ($220, 2 points) (OP#1)

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/15/24, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.