New Haven Barracks / DUI Drug, Cruelty to a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5001575
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz & Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 4/15/24, 1357 hours
STREET: VT-22A
TOWN: Addison
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Town Line Rd
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Terra Fleming
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT: No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
VIOLATION: DUI (Drugs), Cruelty to a child
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Prius
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Thaddeus Mead
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-250
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear-end contact damage
INJURIES: Suspected moderate-level injuries
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 4/15/24 at approximately 1357 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 22A just north of Town Line Road in the Town of Addison. Investigation revealed V#2, belonging to Casella Waste Management, was stopped on the side of the southbound lane to pick up garbage. At that time V#1, which was traveling south, struck the rear end of V#2. Both vehicles came to respective positions of uncontrolled rest.
While speaking with OP#1, Troopers detected indicators of drug impairment. Troopers met OP#1 at the hospital, where she was screened by a Drug Recognition Expert. By operating under the influence, OP#1 endangered the safety of her child, who was a passenger at the time of the crash. The child suffered suspected minor injuries. OP#1 was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Police Department, Middlebury Regional EMS and the Addison Fire Department.
VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadway laned for traffic" ($220, 2 points) (OP#1)
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/15/24, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.