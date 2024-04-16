The Chanda Center for Health Strikes a Match at 19th Annual Big Event Gala
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chanda Center for Health is hosting their 19th annual Big Event Gala on Thursday, May 16th, advocating for one of the Center’s biggest milestones to date: the incredible opportunity to own the Center’s building free and clear in 2024.
This year’s theme “Strike a Match,” highlights the Center’s efforts to raise $400,000 at the Big Event, and in turn the balance of the mortgage will be paid off by a long-time supporter, six years earlier than planned. Igniting a flame in each and every donor and supporter, the Chanda Center for Health hopes that by achieving this monumental goal they can continue to provide access to equitable healthcare in a building and space where disabilities and wellness coexist, and lives are positively impacted.
Founded by disability healthcare advocate, Chanda Hinton, the Chanda Center for Health delivers and advocates for integrative therapy, primary care, and other complementary services to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs for people with long-term physical disabilities, such as spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, and spina bifida.
“For the last nineteen years, the Chanda Center for Health has been an unwavering force in the community, from our fully accessible building to our approach of integrative health and wellness for individuals with physical disabilities in Colorado. Striking the Match and eliminating financial barriers allows us as an organization to further reduce healthcare barriers that hinder the ability for individuals with long-term physical disabilities to get quality care to improve their health. This year’s goal is monumentally impactful as it will give the Center, current and future participants, and all those who support us, the opportunity to witness the Chanda Center for Health expand and grow, increase access to more individuals with long-term disabilities across the state, and alter what it means to provide truly accessible healthcare,” says Chanda Hinton.
Hinton, channeling her own experiences and passion for breaking barriers, created the Chanda Center for Health with wellness in mind, ensuring individuals living with long-term physical disabilities have an opportunity to combat chronic pain, live independently, create their own healthcare path, and socialize within the community in an accessible, calming, and supportive environment.
Local company, Hensel Phelps, has been a long-time supporter of The Chanda Center for Health and is this year’s presenting sponsor. Ryan Martorano, with Hensel Phelps and Big Event Chair, shares his passion for the Center’s mission.
“In 1998, I suffered a spinal cord injury after breaking my neck, leaning against, and falling from railing on a balcony. It was a life altering event and changed my entire world in an instant. Through my own experience with physical therapy, I began to recognize the benefits of the various forms of therapy and treatments for myself and others with spinal cord injuries. Fast forward to 2015 when I met Chanda and learned about her mission to help those living with long term disabilities and her vision to build a facility specifically for a holistic, accessible, and equitable approach to health and wellness. As a donor, finance committee member, and previous board member of the Chanda Center, I am honored to be in a professional position where Hensel Phelps and community partners helped to build the Center in Lakewood, CO. This year’s Big Event is a monumental occasion and it brings me immense joy to support an organization that continues to provide access to proactive healthcare to improve outcomes and reduce costs for persons with physical disabilities.”
The Center’s Big Event Gala hopes to raise funds to pay off the balance of mortgage note to ensure that the Center continues to be a space of comfort and solace for the disability community. The 2024 Big Event Gala will be held on Thursday, May 16th from 5:30pm-8:30pm at ReelWorks Denver. For additional information about The Chanda Center for Health, visit https://chandacenter.org.
ABOUT THE CHANDA CENTER FOR HEALTH
The Chanda Center for Health strives to improve health outcomes for people living with long-term physical disabilities by delivering comprehensive integrative healthcare, which include acupuncture, behavioral health, chiropractic, dental, massage, adaptive yoga, physical therapy, and care coordination. Funding for services is provided by Medicaid, because of the Center’s advocacy work, and generous donors of the Chanda Center for Health.
ABOUT THE CHANDA CENTER FOR HEALTH
The Chanda Center for Health strives to improve health outcomes for people living with long-term physical disabilities by delivering comprehensive integrative healthcare, which include acupuncture, behavioral health, chiropractic, dental, massage, adaptive yoga, physical therapy, and care coordination. Funding for services is provided by Medicaid, because of the Center’s advocacy work, and generous donors of the Chanda Center for Health.
