Registration Now Open for Lemonade Day: Empowering Young Entrepreneurs

This is a press release from Humboldt Lemonade Day — a Dream Maker project of the Ink People:

The renowned community initiative, Lemonade Day, is inviting young entrepreneurs to register for an inspiring journey into the world of business. Designed to teach kids crucial business and life skills, Lemonade Day is a hands-on program that guides them through the process of starting their very own lemonade stand business.

Lemonade Day’s mission is to help today’s youth become the business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow by teaching them to set a goal, make a plan, work their plan, and achieve their dreams. With a focus on financial literacy, goal-setting, and teamwork, Lemonade Day prepares participants for success in business and in life.

Program Highlights:

Thank You to Our Sponsors:

We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support and generous sponsorships from local businesses that have made Lemonade Day a phenomenal success. We encourage everyone to show your appreciation by supporting these local businesses, just as they have supported our event. To see a list of our sponsors and learn more about their contributions, please visit http://lemomadeday.org/humboldt-county/sponsors.

Call for Media Partnerships and Interviews:

We invite media outlets to join us in spreading the word about Lemonade Day and the remarkable stories of young entrepreneurs in our community. For interviews, insights, and further information, please contact Danny at [email protected] or call (206)550-1675. To schedule an interview, visit [calendly.com/edgecaliber](https://calendly.com/edgecaliber).

About Lemonade Day:

Since its inception in 2007, Lemonade Day has empowered over 1 million kids across more than 80 communities, fostering a new generation of entrepreneurs equipped with the skills to succeed in their future endeavors.

Humboldt Lemonade Day, a Dream Maker project of the Ink People, is a community-wide educational initiative that introduces youth to entrepreneurship through the practical experience of starting their own business—a lemonade stand. It teaches them to set goals, develop a business plan, establish a budget, seek investors, provide customer service, and give back to their community.

Join us in empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs. Register for Lemonade Day today!