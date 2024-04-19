Now Available: Dr. Peck Legacy Announces $25K Matching Fund to Support the Arts in Boise, Idaho
Master Sculptor Benjamin Victor with Carol Peck-Hill viewing the Dr. Peck Bronze Memorial final clay stage in studio.
The Dr. Peck Legacy is proud to announce the launch of a $25,000 matching fund. This exciting opportunity allows all new donors to easily double their impact
Wow! This matching fund makes it so simple to double your support of the Peck Bronze Memorial!”BOISE, IDAHO, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dr. Peck Legacy is proud to announce the launch of a $25,000 matching fund to support the arts in Boise, Idaho. This exciting opportunity allows all new donors to easily double their impact by taking advantage of the matching fund. The fund will specifically support the Peck Bronze Memorial, a tribute to the lifelong artist and educator, Dr. Louis A. Peck, created by renowned sculptor Benjamin Victor.
— James Walker
The Peck Bronze Memorial is a celebration of the legacy of Dr. Louis A. Peck, who dedicated his life to the arts and education. The memorial, created by Benjamin Victor, is a stunning bronze sculpture that captures the essence of Dr. Peck's passion and talent. It serves as a reminder of his contributions to the arts community in Boise and beyond. The matching fund will provide crucial support for the completion of this important piece of art. The concept to full size clay at 150% of life size has been completed and is ready to be molded and cast in bronze.
This is an incredible opportunity for the community to come together and support the arts in Boise. With the matching fund, all new donors can easily double their impact and make a meaningful contribution to the Peck Bronze Memorial. This is a chance to honor the legacy of Dr. Peck and show our support for the arts in our city. We encourage everyone to rise up and join us in this effort to preserve and celebrate the arts.
The Dr. Peck Legacy is grateful for the support of the community and is excited to see the impact of this matching fund. Donations can be made online or by mail, and all contributions will be matched dollar for dollar up to $25,000. This is a limited time opportunity, so we urge everyone to take advantage of it and make a difference in the arts community of Boise. Let's come together and show our support for the Peck Bronze Memorial and the legacy of Dr. Louis A. Peck.
For more information on how to donate and support the arts in Boise, please visit the auction and gala site. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that the arts continue to thrive in our city. Thank you for your support.
Dr. Peck Legacy is a charitable non profit located at 1718 N 30th Street in Boise, Idaho. It is not supported by Boise State University.
James Walker
Dr. Peck Legacy, Inc.
+1 2085590544
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook